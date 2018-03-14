Police arrest lunatic who hacked two pupils to death in Ogun

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested the suspected lunatic who hacked to death two pupils of St. John’s Anglican School, Agodo in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, Lekan Adebisi, had on Monday stormed the primary school at break time and hacked two pupils, aged four respectively, to death. He however fled the scene immediately after he carried out the deadly act.

In a statement released Wednesday, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said Adebisi was arrested on Wednesday morning through the combined efforts of policemen attached to Ogbere Area Command, led by ACP Makinde Kayode and local hunters.

The manhunt for the suspect, according to Oyeyemi, followed orders given by the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, to the Area Commander of Ogbere and DPO of Abigi, to capture the fugitive suspect as soon as possible.

He added that the suspect, when discovered hiding inside the bush, resisted arrest and tried to attack the policemen with a machete, after which he was shot and injured in the leg.

“In compliance with the CP’s order, the Area Commander mobilized policemen and local hunters for the manhunt of the suspect,” the police spokesman said.

“Their efforts paid off in the early hours of today (Wednesday), when the suspect was seen in a bush around the community. While they wanted to arrest him, the suspect who was brandishing a sharp cutlass, attacked them, consequent upon which he was shot and injured on the leg. He has been taken to hospital for medical treatment.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has directed that the case be transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for proper investigation.” Oyeyemi stated.