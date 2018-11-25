Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Police Command has arrested an Islamic teacher, Alhaji Aminu Musa for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Superinten- dent Magaji Musa Majiya, in a statement at the weekend, said the 41-year-old suspect was caught red hand while raping the girl who happened to his student.

The suspect was engaged by a couple to teach their children Qur’an studies inside their residence located at Dakata Kawaji Quarters, Kano.