Desmond Mgboh, Kano
The Kano State Police Command has arrested an Islamic teacher, Alhaji Aminu Musa for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Superinten- dent Magaji Musa Majiya, in a statement at the weekend, said the 41-year-old suspect was caught red hand while raping the girl who happened to his student.
The suspect was engaged by a couple to teach their children Qur’an studies inside their residence located at Dakata Kawaji Quarters, Kano.
READ ALSO: Why we closed Makurdi airfield – NAF
The police said that an elder sister of the victim not only caught him raping the victim but also video-recorded the incident, which took place on November 20, 2018.
“The suspect who re- sides at Layin Umaru Kiru Dakata Kawaji Quarters, Kano, has since confessed to the commission of the crime and admitted that he lured the girl through persistent enticement and cuddling,” the police said.
Leave a Reply