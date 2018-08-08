– The Sun News
Police arrest 12 robbery suspects in Rivers
POLICE

Police arrest 12 robbery suspects in Rivers

8th August 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Inspector General Police (IGP) Monitoring Unit have arrested 12 dreaded armed robbers in Aluu community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The suspects so arrested were: Dukori Promise, Ebuka Agugu, Junior Victor Amadi, Joshua Olapade, Lekan Isiakan, Kanuchi Owen, Tope Segun, Ndidi Elechi, Justice Alozie, Bernard Paul, Eric Ogwudile and Ihuoma Johnson.

Five of the suspects were reportedly responsible for the attack on the property of the Niger Delta Basin Development Authority in Isiokpo, in the same locality.

It was gathered from residents and natives of Aluu community that the suspects were responsible for several attacks in the area, especially Omuike and Omuigwe communities for a period of time.

Parading the suspects, on Tuesday, in Port Harcourt, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the IGP Monitoring Unit, DCP Benneth Igwe, said the suspects were arrested, based on reliable “information about the hideout of the armed robbers, terrorizing Aluu community”.

Igwe said the IGP Unit swung into action and the hoodlums on sighting the operatives opened fire.

According to DCP Igwe,  “During the exchange of gun battle, the armed robbers were humbled by the superior fire power of the men of the unit, and  the robbers were arrested while others escaped with bullet wound”.

He further disclosed that one pump action gun and locally made pistol were recovered from the hoodlums, while investigation was on to apprehend others at large.

Speaking further, on  the achievements, DCP Igwe said, “The vision of IGP Ibrahim Idris, to make Nigeria a crime-free nation, has spurred us into moving into different areas to make sure the area remains safe for Nigerians.”

