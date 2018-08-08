Pupils of the Government Model Schools, Bayelsa State, have commended Governor Seriake Dickson for changing the narrative of the state through huge investment in Education sector, Infrastructure and other sectors of the economy.

Commissioner of Education, Hon. Jonathan, R. Obuebite, accompanied by the state’s Education team, led over 1,200 pupils on excursion to the multi billion Naira International Cargo/Passengers Airport Amassoma slated for commissioning by month end.

The visiting pupils described the Airport project as a landmark achievement of the Restoration government, adding that when finally completed it would ease the transportation system and boost the Internally Generated Revenue and create employment opportunities for the teeming youths in the state.

According to them, the visit afforded them the opportunity to visit the project site of one of the laudable achievements of the present administration.

“We are just hearing about his numerous achievements but with this visit, we now have firsthand information.”

They noted that the tour guide took them round the runway which, according to information, is the longest in the country, the Fire Bay, Terminal Building, Control Tower, the Hangar, to mention but few.

In his address during the meeting, Obuebite said the excursion was aimed at intimating the pupils with the developmental strides of the present administration, and, as well as widening their scope of understanding.

The visit, according to him, was part of the activities lined up for the summer class that started two weeks ago at the ijaw National Academy, Kaiama in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state.

He said the visiting pupils now have depth knowledge about the activities of the government, adding that by the time they resume classes, they would be able to say more about the projects and other completed and ongoing projects across the state.