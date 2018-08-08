– The Sun News
Latest
8th August 2018 - Police arrest 12 robbery suspects in Rivers
8th August 2018 - Bayelsa students laud Dickson on developmental strides
8th August 2018 - CSO urges Edo govt. to prosecute contractors of abandoned projects
8th August 2018 - 2019: No vacancy in Ebonyi government house – Nworie
8th August 2018 - Politicians defecting for selfish political ambition, says Rev. Kaigama
8th August 2018 - Omisore’s candidacy: Court fixes Aug. 27 for final judgment
8th August 2018 - LRCN commences compulsory registration for trained Librarians
8th August 2018 - Doors open for Fede Valverde
8th August 2018 - Anglican Primate, 20, 000 youths storm Anambra for AYF conference
8th August 2018 - Igbo won’t undermine peaceful co-existence in Lagos – Uzoh, Ohanaeze Deputy President
Home / National / Bayelsa students laud Dickson on developmental strides
BAYELSA

Bayelsa students laud Dickson on developmental strides

— 8th August 2018

Pupils of the Government Model Schools, Bayelsa State, have commended Governor Seriake Dickson for changing the narrative of the state through huge investment in Education sector, Infrastructure and other sectors of the economy.

Commissioner of Education, Hon. Jonathan, R. Obuebite, accompanied by the state’s Education team, led over 1,200 pupils on excursion to the multi billion Naira International Cargo/Passengers Airport Amassoma slated for commissioning by month end.

The visiting pupils described the Airport project as a landmark achievement of the Restoration government, adding that when finally completed it would ease the transportation system and boost the Internally Generated Revenue and create employment opportunities for the teeming youths in the state.

According to them, the visit afforded them the opportunity to visit the project site of one of the laudable achievements of the present administration.

“We are just hearing about his numerous achievements but with this visit, we now have firsthand information.”

READ ALSO: CSO urges Edo govt. to prosecute contractors of abandoned projects

They noted that the tour guide took them round the runway which, according to information, is the longest in the country, the Fire Bay, Terminal Building, Control Tower, the Hangar, to mention but few.

In his address during the meeting, Obuebite said the excursion was aimed at intimating the pupils with the developmental strides of the present administration, and, as well as widening their scope of understanding.

The visit, according to him, was part of the activities lined up for the summer class that started two weeks ago at the ijaw National Academy, Kaiama in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state.

He said the visiting pupils now have depth knowledge about the activities of the government, adding that by the time they resume classes, they would be able to say more about the projects and other completed and ongoing projects across the state.

 

 

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

POLICE

Police arrest 12 robbery suspects in Rivers

— 8th August 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt Operatives of the Inspector General Police (IGP) Monitoring Unit have arrested 12 dreaded armed robbers in Aluu community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State. The suspects so arrested were: Dukori Promise, Ebuka Agugu, Junior Victor Amadi, Joshua Olapade, Lekan Isiakan, Kanuchi Owen, Tope Segun, Ndidi Elechi, Justice Alozie, Bernard…

  • BAYELSA

    Bayelsa students laud Dickson on developmental strides

    — 8th August 2018

    Pupils of the Government Model Schools, Bayelsa State, have commended Governor Seriake Dickson for changing the narrative of the state through huge investment in Education sector, Infrastructure and other sectors of the economy. Commissioner of Education, Hon. Jonathan, R. Obuebite, accompanied by the state’s Education team, led over 1,200 pupils on excursion to the multi…

  • OBASEKI

    CSO urges Edo govt. to prosecute contractors of abandoned projects

    — 8th August 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin A civil society group, Talakawa’s Parliament (TP), has called on the Edo State Government to allow the Ministry of Justice press criminal charges against contractors who abandoned projects in the state to serve as deterrent to others that want to toe the same line of corruption. This was contained in a press…

  • GOVERNMENT HOUSE

    2019: No vacancy in Ebonyi government house – Nworie

    — 8th August 2018

    As a patriotic citizen of Ebonyi State, I want to make it categorically clear that there is no vacancy in the government house of Ebonyi State. Tony Udemba The governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has been described as a man of uncommon vision, well focused and great achiever. This was disclosed by Evangelist Jacintha…

  • POLITICIANS

    Politicians defecting for selfish political ambition, says Rev. Kaigama

    — 8th August 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos A former President of Bishop Conference of Nigeria and Archbishop of Jos, Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has said that Nigerians politicians are defecting across party lines in search of selfish political ambitions. He urged Nigerian politicians to take advantage of the ongoing defection to heal ethnic, political and religious bitterness in the country….

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share