Plan to Islamise Nigeria, a propaganda, says Buhari

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the insinuations of alleged to Islamise Nigeria by him as mere propaganda without an iota of truth.

The President stated this in his speech delivered by Secretary to the Federal Government (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, at the Catholic Bishops Conference holding in Sokoto.

The President maintained that such insinuations were without veritable facts.

Said he, “There has been a lot of negative propaganda on the plan to islamise Nigeria by this administration, without veritable facts.

“Issues and actions of Government pointed at as sign-posts for such plans include the following four important issues: membership of the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC), the Sharia, Boko Haram insurgency and herdsmen/farmers clashes” he explained.

President Buhari, however, explained that his administration came into power to offer security as one of the core promises to the people and has delivered more than any other previous administration.

He also assured that his administration has successfully curtailed fundamentalist activities and those found culpable had been brought before the court.

READ ALSO: Again, Islamic movement demands Zakzaky’s release

President Buhari described the killings and attacks against worship centers as unfortunate, and appealed to Nigerian to continue to pray for the country.

He promised to make the entire unfortunate incidents becoming a thing of the past

Also speaking, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, has called on religious leaders in the country to stand firmly as a bulwark against vices such as corruption, kidnapping and shedding of innocent blood by not only exposing perpetrators but sanctioning those within their folds.

According to Governor Tanbuwal, “Indeed this challenge is to the entire body of religious leaders of our nation. Besides the family unit, the church, mosque and school are society’s main fountains for character formation and reinforcement.

“This is a role our religious leaders cannot afford to abdicate.

“They must stand firmly as a bulwark against vices such as corruption, armed robbery, kidnapping, unconscionable shedding of innocent blood and the wanton destruction of property by not only exposing perpetrators but sanctioning those within their folds,” Governor Tambuwal said.