– The Sun News
Latest
9th September 2018 - Plan to Islamise Nigeria, a propaganda, says Buhari
9th September 2018 - Again, Islamic movement demands Zakzaky’s release
9th September 2018 - BREAKING: Atiku meets PANDEF, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Afenifere, Middle Belt Forum
9th September 2018 - Work commences on multi-million dollar Abuja Centenary City project
9th September 2018 - Customs seizes 320kg cannabis, other contraband in Sokoto
9th September 2018 - Denja Abdullahi battle Akanji Nasiru, Soji Cole for $100,000 Literature Prize
9th September 2018 - My presidential aspiration has divine backing, says Amb. Osakwe
9th September 2018 - Tambuwal calls for unity, urges religious leaders to stand against vices
9th September 2018 - “Bad stomach” – Irritable bowel syndrome
9th September 2018 - Time for a decency act
Home / Cover / National / Plan to Islamise Nigeria, a propaganda, says Buhari
NIGERIA

Plan to Islamise Nigeria, a propaganda, says Buhari

— 9th September 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the insinuations of alleged to Islamise Nigeria by him as mere propaganda without an iota of truth.

The President stated this in his speech delivered by Secretary to the Federal Government (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, at the Catholic Bishops Conference holding in Sokoto.

The President maintained that such insinuations were without veritable facts.

Said he, “There has been a lot of negative propaganda on the plan to islamise Nigeria by this administration, without veritable facts.

“Issues and actions of Government pointed at as sign-posts for such plans include the following four important issues: membership of the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC), the Sharia, Boko Haram insurgency and herdsmen/farmers clashes” he explained.

President Buhari, however, explained that his administration came into power to offer security as one of the core promises to the people and has delivered more than any other previous administration.

He also assured that his administration has successfully curtailed fundamentalist activities and those found culpable had been brought before the court.

READ ALSO: Again, Islamic movement demands Zakzaky’s release

President Buhari described the killings and attacks against worship centers as unfortunate, and appealed to Nigerian to continue to pray for the country.

He promised to make the entire unfortunate incidents becoming a thing of the past

Also speaking, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, has called on religious leaders in the country to stand firmly as a bulwark against vices such as corruption, kidnapping and shedding of innocent blood by not only exposing perpetrators but sanctioning those within their folds.

According to Governor Tanbuwal, “Indeed this challenge is to the entire body of religious leaders of our nation. Besides the family unit, the church, mosque and school are society’s main fountains for character formation and reinforcement.

“This is a role our religious leaders cannot afford to abdicate.

“They must stand firmly as a bulwark against vices such as corruption, armed robbery, kidnapping, unconscionable shedding of innocent blood and the wanton destruction of property by not only exposing perpetrators but sanctioning those within their folds,” Governor Tambuwal said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NIGERIA

Plan to Islamise Nigeria, a propaganda, says Buhari

— 9th September 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto President Muhammadu Buhari has described the insinuations of alleged to Islamise Nigeria by him as mere propaganda without an iota of truth. The President stated this in his speech delivered by Secretary to the Federal Government (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, at the Catholic Bishops Conference holding in Sokoto. The President maintained that…

  • RELEASE

    Again, Islamic movement demands Zakzaky’s release

    — 9th September 2018

    The group demanded the unconditional release of El-Zakzaky, arguing that a Federal High Court in Abuja had “ordered the immediate and unconditional release of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife.” Agaju Madugba, Katsina Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, a Shiite muslim organisation, marked what they described as 1000 days since the detention of their leader…

  • Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar - PANDEF

    BREAKING: Atiku meets PANDEF, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Afenifere, Middle Belt Forum

    — 9th September 2018

    Atiku Abubakar, is currently meeting with leadership of PANDEF, Niger Delta Forum, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Afenifere, and Middle Belt Forum Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, is currently meeting with leadership of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Niger Delta Forum, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, and Middle Belt Forum. READ ALSO: Presidency, Atiku fight…

  • ABUJA

    Work commences on multi-million dollar Abuja Centenary City project

    — 9th September 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja Works will soon commence on Abuja Centenary City project currently handled by Centenary City Developers FZE (CCDF), a joint venture between Front Range Developers of the UAE and Centenary City Plc. To this end, CCDF has announced the beginning of the Centenary City development with the launch of its first co-development opportunity,…

  • CUSTOMS

    Customs seizes 320kg cannabis, other contraband in Sokoto

    — 9th September 2018

    He added that the vehicle, while being driven towards the Customs checkpoint, made a sudden detour, arousing the suspicion of Customs operatives. Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Operatives of the Sokoto State Command of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) have intercepted 320 parcels of cannabis of one kilogramme each smuggled into the country. READ ALSO: NDLEA seizes 18kg of cannabis…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share