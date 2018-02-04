The Sun News
Home / National / Petrol tanker explodes near Anambra market

Petrol tanker explodes near Anambra market

— 4th February 2018

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

An articulated tanker laden with 33,000 liters of petrol crashed into Nkwo Ogidi market, Idemili North LGA, bursting into flames and razing down about 17 shops with goods worth millions of naira.

An eye witness Chukwudi Arinze told Daily Sun that the vehicle at about 11 am was climbing a steep section of the Chinua Achebe bypass from the expressway through the International Building Materials Market, but could not get to the Ugwunwasike roundabout before the vehicle started rolling backwards.

The source said that when the tanker fell into the front shops of the market, the contents spilled onto the adjoining routes behind the market, where people began to scoop fuel from the scene shortly before the tanker exploded into flames.

Ogbuli Oby, a Fire Officer from the State Fire Service, said that his team responded immediately with the first fire truck stationed at the nearby building material market, also calling for reinforcement from Onitsha Main market and Okpoko  but the entire contents from the 3 trucks were dispensed while  the fire kept on  raging.

Line Chairman of the market, Valentine Nwabufo Okonkwo said he received a distress call over the incident but when he  got to the market, thick billows of smoke has already covered the entire area. He said 17 shops were destroyed completely while goods stocked by the owners who deal on different products have been damaged. He  said they are still taking stock and will assess the extent of damage when the fire is finally put off.

Transition Council Chairman of Idemili North LGA, Raphael Asha Nnabuife while lamenting the level of damages caused by the incident thanked God that no life was lost. He also expressed gratitude to the DPO Ogidi Police Division, CSP Mark Ijarafu and the men of the state fire service whom he noted that if not for their combined efforts, the fire would have escalated into other shops, adjoining buildings and offices within the area. The Council Chairman also cautioned drivers on the need to ensure that their vehicles were in top shape at all times attributing the cause of the crash to possible brake issue.

One of the victims of the fire, Mrs Miko Theresa said everything in her two shops stocked with computer materials were razed to ashes. She appealed to the state government to come to their aid.

Latest

JUST IN: IBB denies issuing a statement against Buhari

— 4th February 2018

Toks David, Lagos | Barely six hours after a statement attributed to former military Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, made the rounds across major media Sunday, the former statesman has issued a statement refuting, denying and disavowing the now widely circulated original letter. This was contained in a statement signed by Babangida and…

  • President’s funding of amnesty programme paying off – Ijaw youths

    — 4th February 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Ijaw youths from nine states of the Niger Delta region have risen in defence of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Implantation Committee, Brig. Gen. Paul Boroh, dismissing allegations of shoddy implementation of the presidential amnesty programme. The Ijaw youths, who are members of Serving…

  • Petrol tanker explodes near Anambra market

    — 4th February 2018

    Aloysius Attah, Onitsha An articulated tanker laden with 33,000 liters of petrol crashed into Nkwo Ogidi market, Idemili North LGA, bursting into flames and razing down about 17 shops with goods worth millions of naira. An eye witness Chukwudi Arinze told Daily Sun that the vehicle at about 11 am was climbing a steep section of the…

  • Nigeria tilting to one party state, PRP warns

    — 4th February 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Nigeria is heading towards a one-party state, an opposition, the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) raised the alarm, on Sunday. The party warned that the country was at the verge of being turned to a one-party state should the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led immediate-past government be…

  • FOR THE RECORDS: IBB writes Buhari, says ‘Don’t run in 2019’

    — 4th February 2018

    Not long ago, former President Olusegun Obasanjo released a statement where he advised President Muhammadu Buhari, among others, not to seek reelection in 2019. Another former president,Gen. Ibrahim Babangida has written his own missive to the incumbent leader also urgin him to jettisone the idea of seeking second term in office. Below is the full…

