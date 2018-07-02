The Sun News
Latest
2nd July 2018 - Peter Schmeichel sends a beautiful tweet after Kasper’s heroics
2nd July 2018 - Plateau killings: Military parades 11 suspects
2nd July 2018 - Saraki’s aide, Hakeem Ahmed-Baba dumps APC
2nd July 2018 - SHOCKER: Air Force personnel rapes colleague’s 9-yr-old daughter in Abuja
2nd July 2018 - Brazil vs Mexico: El Tri bid to end ‘Quinto Partido’ World Cup curse
2nd July 2018 - Landlord goes berserk, kills tenant’s son with pestle
2nd July 2018 - Imo APC congress: Okorocha, Coalition know fate July 5
2nd July 2018 - Gov. Badaru mourns ex-Chair FCSC, Shuaibu Kazaure
2nd July 2018 - FG moves to finalise solid minerals export guidelines
2nd July 2018 - 91 die in 119 crashes in Ogun — FRSC
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Peter Schmeichel sends a beautiful tweet after Kasper’s heroics

Peter Schmeichel sends a beautiful tweet after Kasper’s heroics

— 2nd July 2018

Givemesport

One man that did not deserve to be on the losing side in Denmark’s World Cup exit was Kasper Schmeichel.

The Danish stopper pulled off some heroics during the game and was eventually given the Budweiser Man of the Match award.

With his country conceding a penalty late into extra time, it seemed Denmark were staring at an exit from the competition.

But Schmeichel stepped up superbly as he kept out Luka Modric’s spot-kick.

The 31-year-old then saved two penalties in the dreaded shootout, but it was not enough as Croatia kept out three.

It really was a gutsy performance from Leicester’s number one.

His father, legendary goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, was watching in the stands and he had a terrific reaction to his son’s penalty save from Modric.

He would undoubtedly have been proud of his son’s performance.

Croatia were the favourites going into the match-up, but Kasper did all he could to ensure Denmark progressed to the last eight.

His efforts were all in vain, but his father has now reacted to the defeat by posting on Twitter and it’s just beautiful.

He wrote: “Lost for words. Can’t be more proud of my country, my son, his teammates, all the staff and our fantastic national coach Åge Hareide.

“When all the tears have dried out we will realise how well we did 🇩🇰 #WorldCup”

He accompanied those words with a picture of him in his playing days with a youthful Kasper.

Due to the sheer emotion of the tweet, it’s unsurprising that it has gone viral on Twitter, having racked up thousands of likes.

Kasper, meanwhile, bemoaned Denmark’s luck after the game.

“It’s a strange feeling,” he admitted. “Huge disappointment but also enormous pride about our team – not only the 11 on the pitch but everyone involved with the team.

Croatia v Denmark: Round of 16 – 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

“We had the opportunity, I think we were the better team in the second half and in extra-time.

“We had no luck, I don’t think the referee liked us. It is difficult to accept and put into words. There are so many emotions right now.

“I don’t feel let down by my team-mates – anybody who is brave enough to take one [a penalty] is a hero. If you have the balls to take on you have my utmost respect.

“We win and lose as a team. This is a fantastic team that I’m proud to be part of. We’ll be back. We must remember this feeling now and use this in future.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MILITARY

Plateau killings: Military parades 11 suspects

— 2nd July 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos Commander of the Special Task Force (STF) also known as Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), Maj.-Gen. Anthony Atolagbe has paraded 11 armed men alleged to have carried out the bloody attack in rural communities in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State. Gen. Atolagbe, who paraded  the suspects, on Monday, at the STF…

  • SARAKI

    Saraki’s aide, Hakeem Ahmed-Baba dumps APC

    — 2nd July 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna Chief of Staff to Senate President Bukola Saraki, Dr. Hakeem Ahmed-Baba, on Monday, declared his withdrawal as a member from ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over what he called the party’s poor performance. Hakeem Baba, who is one of the strong members of APC Akida in Kaduna State and founding fathers of…

  • FORCE

    SHOCKER: Air Force personnel rapes colleague’s 9-yr-old daughter in Abuja

    — 2nd July 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The authorities of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Police have arrested one of its personnel for raping a nine-year-old daughter of his colleagues in the barracks. The suspect was arrested on June 25, following a complaint by the fatter of the under-aged girl who also happens to be a personnel in…

  • LANDLORD

    Landlord goes berserk, kills tenant’s son with pestle

    — 2nd July 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Police in Ogun State have arrested a landlord for allegedly hitting and killing his tenant’s four-year-old son with a pestle. The landlord, Sunday Omosule, and resident of No. 23, Adeoye Street, Oko Baale, Onipanu, Ota, was arrested, on Sunday, by the police, after he hit and killed the boy, Joseph Sunday…

  • OKOROCHA

    Imo APC congress: Okorocha, Coalition know fate July 5

    — 2nd July 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri The Federal High Court, sitting in Owerri, the Imo State capital, has set aside  July 5 to rule on the Suit on the Ward Congresses of the Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) brought before it by some aggrieved Ward chairmen of the party. Plaintiffs of the Suit in Suit…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share