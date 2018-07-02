Givemesport

One man that did not deserve to be on the losing side in Denmark’s World Cup exit was Kasper Schmeichel.

The Danish stopper pulled off some heroics during the game and was eventually given the Budweiser Man of the Match award.

With his country conceding a penalty late into extra time, it seemed Denmark were staring at an exit from the competition.

But Schmeichel stepped up superbly as he kept out Luka Modric’s spot-kick.

The 31-year-old then saved two penalties in the dreaded shootout, but it was not enough as Croatia kept out three.

It really was a gutsy performance from Leicester’s number one.

His father, legendary goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, was watching in the stands and he had a terrific reaction to his son’s penalty save from Modric.

He would undoubtedly have been proud of his son’s performance.

Croatia were the favourites going into the match-up, but Kasper did all he could to ensure Denmark progressed to the last eight.

His efforts were all in vain, but his father has now reacted to the defeat by posting on Twitter and it’s just beautiful.

He wrote: “Lost for words. Can’t be more proud of my country, my son, his teammates, all the staff and our fantastic national coach Åge Hareide.

“When all the tears have dried out we will realise how well we did 🇩🇰 #WorldCup”

He accompanied those words with a picture of him in his playing days with a youthful Kasper.

Due to the sheer emotion of the tweet, it’s unsurprising that it has gone viral on Twitter, having racked up thousands of likes.

Kasper, meanwhile, bemoaned Denmark’s luck after the game.

“It’s a strange feeling,” he admitted. “Huge disappointment but also enormous pride about our team – not only the 11 on the pitch but everyone involved with the team.

Croatia v Denmark: Round of 16 – 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

“We had the opportunity, I think we were the better team in the second half and in extra-time.

“We had no luck, I don’t think the referee liked us. It is difficult to accept and put into words. There are so many emotions right now.

“I don’t feel let down by my team-mates – anybody who is brave enough to take one [a penalty] is a hero. If you have the balls to take on you have my utmost respect.

“We win and lose as a team. This is a fantastic team that I’m proud to be part of. We’ll be back. We must remember this feeling now and use this in future.”