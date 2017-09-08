PEFTI unveils new executive training facility

With the launch of a multi-million naira executive training facility on its campus recently, PEFTI Film Institute has once again reiterated its position as a premier training institute not only in Nigeria but also West Africa.

The 52-seater, fully air-conditioned facility commenced operations with a Canon workshop, employing its state-of-the-art high-definition projectors, Public Address System, sufficient parking space, and soundproof generators.

Speaking on the development, PEFTI’s Managing Director, Abiola Adenuga, says: “PEFTI has several classrooms with varying capacities, as well as a fully-equipped multipurpose hall which can accommodate 1,200 people. This new executive training class offers premium comfort and high-end equipment to discerning members of the public.

“PEFTI will also launch a series of short executive training sessions for television and radio stations, banks, government agencies, religious bodies, and other organisations that want to add value to their staff in a wide range of areas.”

Located at 5, Joy Avenue, Ajao Estate, off International Airport Way, Lagos State, PEFTI is a government-accredited educational establishment, offering National Diplomas in Film Production, Performing Arts, and Music as well as professional training in Scriptwriting, Acting, Presentation, Digital Photography, Cinematography (camera/light/sound), Directing, Music Studio Production, Choreography, Styling Costume & Makeup, Bead-making, and Digital Video Editing.