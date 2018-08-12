– The Sun News
PDP’ll sweep APC, Lalong out of power in 2019 – guber aspirant

— 12th August 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

A governorship aspirant under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), in Plateau state,  Engr. Ponyah Ibrahim, said PDP will sweep Governor Simon Lalong  and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) out of power in the 2019 general election.

He noted that Plateau people were tired and fed up of deceit by the present APC government in the state and had long abandoned the governor and his party for the opposition PDP in search for a positive change in 2019.

Ibrahim disclosed this at the PDP Secretariat, in Jos, at the weekend.

He said he is mentally prepared and determined to bring new innovations that will change the political narrative of Plateau State.

Said he, “PDP is going to sweep out the person that is there. PDP will form a government in Plateau State. That I can tell you authoritatively.

“No amount of money can save anybody, no connection can save anybody, it is God that gives power, and I can assure you PDP will form the government.

“Plateau people have already defected. The people must not come out to tell you that they have defected? You can carry out the survey, out of 100 percent, 90 percent of the people have defected, leaving about 10 percent for them.

“Just sample a group of 10 people on the street and asked them simple question on which party they will vote in 2019. If APC is lucky to get one person then they should thank God.

“The people are prepared. They wished that this election will be next month so that they can change the inadequacies the state has found itself.

“APC will receive the shocker of their life. Even within Lalong’s cabinet, most of them will not vote him, the people are already tired, they wanted a change and they thought they are going to get it.

Ibrahim said Plateau people regretted voting for Governor Lalong in 2015 and said the masses are going to vote based on critical issues ranging from security, infrastructure, economy and wealth creation for the survival and stabilisation of the state.

“I intend to be fair to all ethnic groups when I am Governor of Plateau state. I will give to each local government area what is due to them regardless of people who come from there.

“When the people start believing in their state that is fair, they will not want to hear whether it is somebody from Bassa that has been Governor for quite a number of years.

“I will hold meetings with the representation of all ethnic groups in the entire local government areas in state at least twice in a year.

“We will sit and talk to hear the concern from Bassa, Barkin-Ladi, Jos East and all other local government and address them squarely.

“They will also need to know the direction of government and solicit their inputs, I need to let them know the thinking of government and by so doing they are being carried alone.

“If government is carrying out a major decision, the people need to know, and when they go back home they will tell others that we had a meeting with the governor and this is what government intend to do, when we start implementing those policies, they will not be entirely new to the people.”

