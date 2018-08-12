– The Sun News
Latest
12th August 2018 - PDP candidate wins Cross River Assembly by-election
12th August 2018 - Gareth Bale strikes again as Real Madrid defeat Milan in friendly
12th August 2018 - Cultural interaction can foster national unity – NYSC Coordinator
12th August 2018 - NASS invation: Political tension hit hard on stock market
12th August 2018 - PERSONALITY OF THE WEEK: Lawal Musa Daura: When a hunter is hunted down
12th August 2018 - “I DIDN’T want to be indebted to anyone, not to talk of a stranger”
12th August 2018 - Toxic thoughts we need to DROP
12th August 2018 - Men, the invisible victims of domestic violence
12th August 2018 - We deserve our leaders, don’t we?
12th August 2018 - Nobody’ll emerge candidate in APGA without contest – Ifeanyi Ubah
Home / Elections / PDP candidate wins Cross River Assembly by-election
Abbey Ukpukpen

PDP candidate wins Cross River Assembly by-election

— 12th August 2018

NAN

The Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mrs Abbey Ukpukpen, has won Saturday’s Obudu State Constituency By-Election into the Cross River House of Assembly.

Mrs Abbey Ukpukpen, widow of a member of the Assembly, Stephen Ukpukpen, who died in May.

His seat was declared vacant following his death.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Frankland Briyai, announced the result on Sunday in Obudu, Headquarters of Obudu Local Government.

READ ALSO We deserve our leaders, don’t we?

According to Briyai, the PDP Candidate scored 12,712 votes to beat her closest rival, Mr Ishamali Bendel, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 4,345 votes.

Other results include: Awafang Angiating of Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN), who scored 132 votes and Agwupuye Umeka of African Democratic Party (ADP), who scored 114 votes to place third and fourth, respectively.

“Total valued votes 17,303; rejected votes 607;
total votes cast 17,910; total number of registered voters 69,908, ‘’ he said.

The REC commended the Electorate for the peaceful conduct of the exercise and urged them to replicate the same disposition in the 2019 year’s general elections.

Therefore, Mrs Abbey Ukpukpen, a staff of the University of Calabar, will now replace her late husband in the assembly.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CULTURES

Cultural interaction can foster national unity – NYSC Coordinator

— 12th August 2018

NAN The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in Anambra says knowledge and respect for the culture of the various ethnic groups in the country can foster greater unity among Nigerians. Mr Kehinde Aremu, NYSC Coordinator in Anambra, said this at the cultural festival of the 2018 Batch B Stream One Corps members in Anambra at…

  • POLITICAL TENSION

    NASS invation: Political tension hit hard on stock market

    — 12th August 2018

    Trend in the market may continue as investors may likely make a comeback to the market after the political tension is doused. – Stock market indices weakened by N102 billion Chinwendu Obienyi Political anxiety has continued to spark volatility and induce sell offs on the equity sector of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) as virtually…

  • CONTEST

    Nobody’ll emerge candidate in APGA without contest – Ifeanyi Ubah

    — 12th August 2018

    “Nobody will lead the party in 2019 from my zone without a contest. Power is not given, you struggle for power through a legal or constitutional framework” • Gives reasons he wants to go to Senate Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, Dr Ifeanyi Ubah, has said…

  • 2019: PDP, CUPP, the defectors and hurdles ahead

    — 12th August 2018

    One position, which fear of the contest has heightened as a result of the formation of the CUPP, is the presidential ticket of the opposition party. Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Six weeks ago, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 38 other political parties to form a grand alliance ostensibly to…

  • ALLEGED LOOT

    Daura: PDP charges Buhari, APC to speak out on alleged N21b loot

    — 12th August 2018

    “Nigerians are already aware of the leaked memo detailing alleged underhand oil contracts to the tune of N9 trillion at the NNPC…” Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, challenged President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to speak out on the N21 billion, guns and thousands of Permanent Voter Cards…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share