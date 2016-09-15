The Sun News
PDP_4

PDP to Buhari: Return dollar to N197 and resign

— 15th September 2016

•Show remorse for what you did to Nigeria –APC

From Iheanacho Nwosu and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to return prices of things, including the United States dollar, to the point where he met them and, then, resign for better hands to manage the affairs of the country.
In a swift reaction, the ruling All Progressives Congress  (APC) slammed the PDP for being shameless.
APC Acting National Publicity Secretary, Timi Frank told Daily Sun that, “it’s funny that the PDP is calling on Buhari to resign when, in the actual sense, they should be showing remorse for what they did to Nigeria.
“Rather than spending time calling Buhari on to resign, they should use that time to rebuild the party and make it relevant.
“At the moment, the party’s voice is not taken seriously by Nigerians. Buhari is doing his best on every side to reinvent Nigeria…”
Regardless, the PDP noted with regret what it described as insensitivity of the government to the plight of the people. The party rebuked Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun for questioning claims that the country is in a recession.
The party, in the statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye said: “The crass ineptitude and lukewarm-attitude of this APC government is no longer tolerable and, therefore, we are calling on President Buhari and his team to return Nigeria to its state of booming economy before they assumed office on May 28, 2015,and then quit immediately to allow other capable leaders recover our ailing economy.”
Speaking on the economy, the PDP recalled that, “about three airlines, local and international, like some banks, have suspended operations and sent their staff on indefinite leave due to poor state of the nation’s economy. Nigerians are aware that the PDP government invested heavily in most of our airports through remodelling, construction of new airports, refurbishing and equipping of the local and international airports to meet best practices in the aviation industry.
“But APC’s administration has frittered away all the good policies and programmes which the PDP put in place, thereby, crumbling the aviation sector in the country amongst other catastrophies it has caused.
“What Nigerians want from this administration are results, simple!, rather than resorting to throwing tantrums at PDP at the slightest opportunity.
“Our call for the President to return the country where he met it in 2015 is justified on the following grounds: A bag of rice which was N7,000 then is now above N20,000; a mudu of beans was N150 then and now N500; one US dollar was trading for N197 but now over N400; a litre of fuel was N87 but now N145; cost of transportation and other services have skyrocketed. Giving our observation, since the inception of this government, they have nothing to offer and, as such, quitting will be a solution because nobody can give what he/she does not have. APC has failed.”

