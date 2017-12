From: Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the commencement voting in the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP) national convention, Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has appealed to aspirants for various positions to put the party first.

Fayose, who is also the chairman, PDP Governors Forum,stated this while addressing the convention on behalf of the 11 PDP governors.

He urged the delegates to conduct themselves peacefully.

“In any contest, there must be a winner. I plead with you to please put PDP first in this convention,” the governor pleaded.