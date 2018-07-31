Paris Saint-Germain beat Atletico Madrid thanks to late Virgiliu Postolachi goal— 31st July 2018
ESPN
Paris Saint-Germain finished their International Champions Cup (ICC) campaign with a dramatic 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid at National Stadium.
Diego Simeone and his players thought that they had secured at least a penalty shootout when an own goal from Antoine Bernede wrong-footed goalkeeper Kevin Trapp to level things up for the Spaniards four minutes from time. However, PSG substitute Virgiliu Postolachi had other ideas and thumped home a spectacular late winner in the final minute of added on time in Singapore.
PSG had taken the lead after 32 minutes through Christopher Nkunku’s opportunist finish and despite 10 half-time substitutions, Thomas Tuchel’s men went on to double their lead through a slick Moussa Diaby strike after he was teed up by Timothy Weah.
Victor Mollejo dragged Atletico back into the contest four minutes later with a scrappy effort and the comeback then looked complete when Bernede turned the ball past Trapp and into his own net with just four minutes of normal time left.
READ ALSO NDDC to construct link roads, bridges to Maritime varsity
Just when it looked like penalties would be needed at National Stadium, Jean-Christophe Bahebeck set up Postolachi for his match-winning goal in a game that saw three PSG youth academy products score at the right end.
Les Parisiens rode their luck at times and Atletico striker Kevin Gameiro, in particular, should have done better with a first half chance, but the French champions’ second half was impressive from such a young and inexperienced side and Diaby hit the crossbar with what would have been a wonder goal.
Not everything was perfect for Tuchel, though, as the manager was forced into substituting two of his half-time substitutes when Alec Georgen and Loic Mbe Soh limped off inside the first 15 minutes of the second half.
Paris Saint-Germain ‘s three points move then off of the foot of the ICC accumulated table, while Atletico still have Inter Milan to come before their duties are over.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Barca hosts Alaves in Laliga opener24th July 2018
-
-
Griezmann pens new 5-year Atletico deal20th June 2018
Latest
NWC dissolves APC Kwara party exco— 31st July 2018
Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) (NWC) has dissolved the Executive of the Kwara state chapter. In a resolution signed by the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and the National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni, the party said a caretaker committee led by Bashir Bolarinwa shall be appointed to head the…
-
FRSC boss reads riot act to drivers’ schools— 31st July 2018
George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Apparently worried about the high level of road carnages across the country, the Corps Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Boboye Oyeyemi, has issued a 60-day ultimatum to operators of substandard drivers’ schools across the nation to either upgrade to the stipulated standard or be prepared to face the wrath…
-
Saraki bombs Abdullahi, says Nasarawa lawmaker ‘a compulsive liar’— 31st July 2018
Senate President Bukola Saraki has described the Senator representing Nasarawa west, Abdullahi Adamu, as a compulsive liar and an unreliable man, who will do or say anything to suit his situation at any point in time. Saraki was reacting to the claim by Abdullahi that the he once referred to Senator Dino Melaye as “clown”…
-
Ex-PDP aspirant, Akinbade gets ADC ticket— 31st July 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant for the September 22 election in Osun State, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, has clinched the sole ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the poll. National Chairman of the party, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said the party had…
-
OPC harps on need for devolution of power— 31st July 2018
Paul Erewuba, and Omoniyi Salaudeen President of Reformed Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Dare Adesope, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to Nigerians’ clamour for restructuring, insisting that there is need for devolution of power from the federal to state for the people to feel the positive change the government promised. He said the president…
-
Entertainment
NICO establishes cultural clubs in schools— 30th July 2018
NAN The National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO) says it has established cultural clubs in schools across the country as part of its catch- them- young initiative. Mr Louis Eriomala, the Acting Executive Secretary of the institute, made the remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja. He…
South-West Report
When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels— 11th July 2018
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
-
Abuja Metro
Traffic entertainers: Acrobats hold motorists spellbound at junctions— 25th July 2018
A motorist, Bukola, told Daily Sun that she gets irritated and uncomfortable with the traffic entertainers: “I don’t trust them at all,” describing them as fraudsters that derive pleasure in distracting motorists to rob them. Fred Ezeh Entertainment in Nigeria has obviously grown into multibillion naira industry, creating thousands of jobs down the value chain,…
Oriental News
Death sentence for Osu caste— 25th July 2018
The practice has persisted in spite of efforts by the then government of the Eastern Region, which in 1956 enacted a law abolishing the Osu caste system. George Onyejiuwa, Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The Osu caste system, an ancient practice across Igbo land which strongly bars any social interaction and marriage between the diala (free born)…
-
Features
When hunters become hunted: Untold story of gunmen’s attack on police— 31st July 2018
Between June and July, the Police lost over 10 officers to gunmen attacks, who often ambushed and killed policemen on routine patrol in parts of the country Sunday Ani Suddenly, police officers in Nigeria have become endangered species. The game has changed. Instead of the police going after bandits, it is the other way round;…
Literary Review
Ronke Onadeko presents book for the ambitious— 27th July 2018
Henry Akubuiro If you think book launch is all about the author smiling to the bank, moneymaking isn’t every author’s fetish. Aderonke Onadeko’s idea of book launch is bringing glamour and fun to book reading and, above all, creating an avenue for intellectual give and take. But, then, a book has to be taken home….
-
Lifeline
Death on Lagos waterways— 27th July 2018
The search and rescue mission was executed by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Lagos State Waterways Authority patrol team and boat operators. Job Osazuwa Residents of Lagos State were on Wednesday evening greeted with the news of another disaster. A boat travelling from CMS to Ikorodu had capsized, claiming five lives. The bodies of the…
Education Review
Strict monitoring ’ll curb fake varsities – Dr Igwe, DVC, Coal City Varsity— 31st July 2018
He speaks on university education in the country and urged the National Universities Commission (NUC) to scale up monitoring of universities. Magnus Eze, Enugu Dr Sylvester Emeka Igwe; a thoroughbred academic and Deputy Vice Chancellor of Coal City University, Enugu is reputed for his frankness. In this interview with The Education Report, shortly after a…
-
TSWeekend
Black Panther: A game changer, rooted in traditional African heritage— 27th July 2018
Wakanda is an African utopia, a game changer, in that for once in a Hollywood mainstream film, an African country is depicted as a formidable power… The action in Black Panther begins in Sambisa forest, a large swath of landmass that has been considered ground zero for the Nigerian army’s war on terrorist group, Boko…
Opinion
Africa and China’s 40 years of reform— 31st July 2018
China’s modernization effort consisting in reform and opening up was decidedly and staunchly, “Socialist”, with Chinese characteristics.” Charles Onunaiju “The successful practice of the Chinese people is a proof that there is more than one path leading to modernization. With the right direction and with unremitting efforts, all roads will take us to Rome.” –…
Columnists
-
A mortal war of wills— 31st July 2018
There arose a fatal scheduling conflict that enabled Saraki, a strategic thinker and schemer with a long antennae, to beat the APC apparatchik in the political game of jiggery-pokery. Ray Ekpu Since May 2015, there has been a mortal war of wills between Dr. Bukola Saraki and the All Progressives Congress (APC) machine. By a…
-
Oshiomhole meets his match— 31st July 2018
A party chair should be a respected conciliator, not a hot-headed labour militant who enjoys stoking fires in his own party. Paradoxically, Oshiomhole’s public conduct should not surprise anyone. Levi Obijiofor The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has just recruited a new sergeant-at-arms called Adams Oshiomhole. He was the former governor of Edo State. His…
-
Wike: Portrait of a hardworking gov— 30th July 2018
Emma Okah Every leader has his style. It is his style that sets him or her apart from others and this often determines how successful he could be in executing his vision. Raw determination to succeed is Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike’s middle name and it is easy to know. Look into his mindset, his past…
-
Defections and Nigeria’s jackboot democracy— 30th July 2018
Nigerians want a peaceful country devoid of the killings they presently witness almost on a daily basis. They want reforms or restructuring, not selfish defections. Casmir Igbokwe Tonton Macoute was a terror in Haiti. It was a special operations unit within the Haitian paramilitary force. Created in 1959 by the late dictator, Francois Papa Doc…
-
In search of political mentors (2)— 30th July 2018
Ladies and gentlemen, please, rise and give it up for the Leaders’ Leader, His Excellency, Sen. (Dr.) David Mark, GCON. God bless Nigeria! Michael Bush Nigerians always whine about how Nigeria has not produced great leaders. Yet we never look hard enough to find and encourage compatriots who evince sterling leadership qualities. Our young people…
-
The vultures are gathering again— 30th July 2018
The vultures are gathering again and will soon feed fat on our lean flesh. This mass grave called Nigeria is collapsing by the day… Tony Iwuoma When you look up in the sky and you see a flock of vultures, it could only mean that their food is ready, or almost. When you look up…
-
SARS: So, Wike was right…— 29th July 2018
The biggest news in town last week, though the least reported, was the dismissal of four men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian Police in Lagos. Ken Ugbechie Forget the soap opera at the National Assembly. Flip the page on the dogfight between two of the shortest politicians in Nigeria, Adams Oshiomhole,…
-
Policy options to deepen job creation in Nigeria— 29th July 2018
Job creation and full employment are regarded as economic fundamentals and the availability of good jobs is a strategic measure of the health of any economy Tunji Olaopa The ultimate goal of economic growth is to improve the living standard of people in any country. This goal is sustainably achieved, primarily through people’s employment income….
-
President: Not Igbo need— 29th July 2018
From 2019, if the Igbo nation is to be taken seriously, then they must begin to elect as governors persons with vision, tested character, competence and energy. Ralph Egbu Sometimes I look at the Igbo nation and I can’t help but express some level of pity. This is a highly populated area with very educated,…
-
Women get bored with their marriages too— 29th July 2018
In order to keep the fire of passion burning in women, you need to surprise them once in a while with a little departure from the routine. Bolatito Olaitan One of the reasons men give for cheating is that they are bored with their marriages. They say being married to the same person for a long…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply