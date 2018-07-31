NDDC to construct link roads, bridges to Maritime varsity

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has said that network of roads measuring 69 kilometres and 12 bridges will be constructed in Delta State to link coastal communities for effective oil exploration and maximum utilisation of the Maritime University at Okerenkoko.

Executive Director (Projects) of the commission, Mr. Samuel Adjogbe, who gave the assurance in Evwreni, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state where he was invested as patron of the Buhari Support Group Centre (BSGC), explained that the roads and bridges would link Omadino to Okerenkoko and Escravos.

He said the projects would pave way for the Maritime University to be put into maximum use “because most people would not like to travel by waterways.

“We are connecting to Excravos because we have Federal Government presence in the Excravos terminal, like the Chevron terminal and Shell locations and the roads will open up the areas so that the operational cost of the companies in those areas will come down and once that is done, more profit will go to the Federal Government and more allocations would go to the states that depend on crude oil.

“Today in Delta state, there is hardly any community where you don’t have the presence of NDDC either from projects that have been completed or the projects of emergency that we currently doing across the region,” he said.