Oyo: Authority violence on display

Having sighted its prey, promptly, a huge C-caution was placed on the dual carriage: “Government (violence?) at work.” The space secured, the bulldozer moved to action. It hit the building hard many times over. The result? The house could not play music anymore. Heavy damage was inflicted on the N800 million property. That opened the stage to different narratives and counter-narratives. The rest is speedily becoming disgusting history. Nevertheless, in the furore that trailed the demolition, government completely got all its fingers burnt. Yet the outcry refused to go away. It continued to hunt and haunt the constituted authority, whatever that means. The authority’s outbursts and utterances at different stages did not help matters. The more they poured out, the more they were messed up. We are seriously unserious in this weird and wild clime. I can safely repeat this as many times as time will permit me, even without qualms. The authority behaves as if we are in a “dignified” animal kingdom. We are extremely lousy and uncouth in our actions and inactions, the very reason we are in constant and unending quagmires. We shamelessly thrive in frivolities and trivialities at the same time. It has become our own bizarre way of life. The inner minds of leaders are particularly queer, eccentric and devilish. All these happenings have given them away. Their thoughts towards us are exposed as evil thoughts. Nothing more.

That Ibadan demolition was a sad reminder of the old Wild, Wild, West (WWW). Funny characters are still on the prowl, constituting the authority. That demolition was sickening and irritating. It ought not to have happened. From its conception to implementation, it was a bad project. It could not have achieved anything good, because it was not meant to. It was anchored on someone’s fantasy and delusion. It was prejudiced. A tactless revenge carried too far. No explanation could have exonerated the super-destroyers. The government could not find the right word to explain away the action. They laboured hard, cajoled and threatened, all to no avail. They could not sway the public sympathy from Ayefele. Things could not have worked in their favour. READ ALSO: Music House: Ajimobi promises to assist Ayefele They ignorantly labelled all the compassion and encomiums poured on Ayefele as sentiments. Yes, why not, if not? They cannot run away from that. Everything about that demolition is sentimental. They asked for it and got it in good measure. Government realised its goof rather pretty late. It lost some very vital grounds in the process. The word of our mouth is like an egg. Once it drops out, it can never be gathered. It goes viral instantly, causing monumental embarrassment. No matter your efforts and prayers, a broken fresh and uncooked egg can no longer be put together again. It is wasted forever once it touches the ground. So, it is all about sentiment; and we must be sentimental about it.