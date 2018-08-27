Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has promised his administration will assist the popular gospel artiste, Yinka Ayefele, whose N800 million Music House, which houses his radio station, Fresh FM, that was partially demolished by the state government last Sunday for contravening planning laws.

The governor made the promise in his address at the reception of the 90th birthday celebration of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, which was held at the International Conference Centre of the University of Ibadan (UI), yesterday.

Ajimobi noted that the imbroglio between Ayefele and the government has been resolved, hence the government’s commitment to assist him rebuild the partially demolished building, adding that necessary logistics would be given to Yinka Ayefele.

The governor, who stated that Ayefele had a peace talk with him when he visited him (the governor) in his office last week, said Yinka Ayefele had ‘realised his mistakes’.

He said if not for anything, he would not want enemies of his government to capitalise on it to tarnish the good deeds of his administration.