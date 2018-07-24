Oyo 2019: Akintola assures Ogbomosho, Oke Ogun of job creation

An All Progressives Congress, (APC) governorship aspirant in Oyo State, Chief Adeniyi Akintola, has promised to stimulate economic growth in Ogbomosho and its environs.

He made the pledge during his recent visits to leaders of the party in Ogbomosho, Oke Ogun zones ahead of the party primary fixed for next month to pick its standard bearer.

The APC chieftain noted that Ogbomosho is enriched with farm produce which could be processed into finished product for export.

He said: “I have blue print on industrialisation of Ogbomosho, Oyo and Oke-Ogun based on comparative advantage of each zone. Ogbomosho has the best cashew nut and mango fruits in West Africa. I will ensure we have fruit processing factories in at least five places in Ogbomosho that will convert these fruits from harvesting to finished product for export. This will create thousands of jobs for our youths and empower our women financially.”

Addressing party leaders in Iseyin, he promised that priority would be given to Ikere Gorge Dam as he noted that the moribund dam has the potential to generate electricity for the state.

“If the dam is completed, it will generate close to 1,600 megawatt of power and also provide irrigation for more than 3,000 hectares of farm land in Oke-Ogun and a larger part of Ibarapa region ,” he said.

During an interactive session with political leaders and elected local governments and APC wards executives in councils and Ibarapa zone, the aspirant restated his pledge to accord recognition to women in governance.