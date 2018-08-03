Overcoming a servile mentality

Grovelling, shaking or involuntary exhibition of nervousness before the boss is a clear evidence that you have a servile mentality. It is a complex you must get rid of immediately, because you cannot succeed with such an attitude. Anyone with an ounce of intelligence knows that a spirit of fear can be visible in the face of a staff that stands before his superiors, especially a top executive with a brash disposition. Such employees are forever living in fear of being sacked, even when in reality no such action is in view. READ ALSO: Mikel: We’ll storm Russia with winning mentality Sometimes, this servile attitude is imposed on conquered peoples because of superstition or myth. Some of such people live under the bondage of caste, like Indian harisjans (untouchables), Igbo osu, etc. It is cruel for anyone to subject people to any form of slavery today because the Constitution guarantees all of us equal right to life. Don’t let anyone intimidate you. If your boss summons you, look at him in the eyes and answer confidently: here I am, sir. Give him all the due respect but take his orders calmly and carry them out with dignity, even, if you are a janitor. The fact that you are doing a menial job does not mean you are unfortunate, or a rejected individual. Without health workers in the mortuaries, cemeteries, gutters, toilets, who keep our environment in good sanitary condition, epidemics would consume society. All workers deserve to be proud of their jobs, no matter what they do. There is dignity in labour, whether blue or white-collar jobs.

Don't feel inferior because some folks say you do a lowly-paid job. You are better than beggars who live on alms. If you are talking to anyone, even if he is the President of your country, accord him his due respect, but look him straight in the eye and speak with confidence. The presidency is just a job. You can actually sack your President by voting him out. All public servants, including the law officers who harass you, are your employees. They earn their pay from your taxes and our collective natural resources. A servile mind cannot aspire, being held down by fear, and we know that fear is a torment. Reject this hindering spirit. Be assertive, don't be put down by your peers or humiliated by your superiors. You, too, can climb the ladder of success like everyone. Our own Aliko Dangote was a struggling businessman in 1977. Today, he is Africa's richest man. Mrs. Folorunsho Alakija ran a fashion house, Supreme Stiches, in the 1980s. She is Africa's richest woman at the time of writing this. By God's grace, someday, I hope to be Africa's greatest author and field evangelist. You can become what you want to become. Be bold. Cast away that timid spirit. Develop your mind by reading life-changing books, and listening to good preachers, or motivators. Some people believe that they are not good enough to be the best. They are grateful to be second best. They think it is okay to be average. They just want to get by, I tell you that is a timid spirit. Some cannot dream of living in choice locations in Lagos like Banana Island, Victoria Garden City, Maitama in Abuja or GRA Ikeja.