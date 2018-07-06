Suicide as emotional Bermuda triangle

Like every beginning, it somehow announces strength or weakness, and it takes human beings to manage it to avoid disaster. Reading the biographies of Bill Clinton, Barrack Obama and to an extent that of Steve Jobs, one sees great sacrifices made by the women in their lives to rescue latent or impending suicide potency in their part ways to growth which seemed to be avoided or was not available to Bourdain and those mentioned who had the same experience. The intelligence of Bourdain was not in doubt as he rose from a battered personality to reclaim himself towards stardom; as he used his show – parts unknown – which Obama sees as using food, a basic physiological need, to teach humans the ability to come together. Read also the mentioned doctor and his food habit as the mother remain present to discern and provide, as well as being an excellent medical student and even Abdul Mutallab’s view of men’s libido – product of quality food intake and what they do with it. Note that Bourdain visited Lagos and Kano not quite long and saw sad signs of inequalities. Somehow some of these people could not stand the image of humanity as they move on from one place to the other and it is as well unguarded emotional recall of Bermuda Triangle Syndrome Effect. Noticing very well that he (Bourdain) was raised by a Frenchman and the same France known for its humanistic inclination since 1789 revolution turning a sore point of humanity with constant terror attacks here and there, could trigger Bermuda Syndrome Effect in him. It is just the same way it was reported that Steve Jobs visited the Mediterranean area at the time people said his biological father lived there and no one could tell the effect on him; against or for a father he never knew or care to know whether he existed, just as he avoided relating effectively with an estranged partner who felt she could have been a rescuer of his bad memory.

It takes indeed a motherly intervention, either as direct or surrogate mother, grandmother or wife to get a person keep off the bermuda syndrome thought. It is rarely a fatherly intervention hence a rethink process for die hard feminist. Reading the biography of Ann Durham, Obama’s mother, narrated by Janny Scott, one notices sad moments that could have led to candidates for suicide as Ann and the mother struggled to face the challenges the young Obama presented to them. It was greatly managed by that grandmother who Obama visited in Honolulu on her sickbed as Obama raised back to the mainland to be crowned the president of USA.Without doubt Obama himself acknowledged in his book the relay rescue mission that Michelle represented as well as their meeting point, a church. The one that touched me most was how Obama’s grandmother handled a critical emotional part as parts of the parts unknown so as to avoid the bermuda slip or is it Freudian Oedipus complex disaster.Father Obama came visiting in Hawaii and needed to distance himself from the family home of the Durhams hence stayed in a guest house. Even at that Father Obama’s laundry and food were handled by the Durhams and delivered to the guest house by little Obama. The same motherly care goes for Bill Clinton who recently announced that her mother would have kept smacking him for five days if he did any badmouthing of people as a child the way his current president is doing. The mother took him away from bad experience of a biological father and it was hard to forget and Hillary came in as a reliable rescue relay personality in his life, part of a reason why Chimamanda would not know why Hilary kept ‘wife’ as first thing in her biodata. Since the days of Bill as governor of Arkansas the issue had always been