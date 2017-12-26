The Sun News
Latest
26th December 2017 - “Our members’ depots are empty,” petrol marketers appeal to NNPC
26th December 2017 - Buhari congratulates Speaker Dogara on turning 50
26th December 2017 - Ogun moves to reduce maternal, infant mortality rate
26th December 2017 - Monarch kidnapped in Rivers
26th December 2017 - Britain escorts Russian ship amid strained relations
26th December 2017 - Skint ex-Arsenal star Emmanuel Eboue ‘haunted’ by former team-mate’s suicide for two years
26th December 2017 - Troops chase suspected Boko Haram terrorists at molai village
26th December 2017 - Best Of 2017: Commerce: FirstBank, The Old Reliable
26th December 2017 - BREAKING: Ex-Taraba gov., Sani Danladi quits PDP for APC
26th December 2017 - TECH-U, the new entrepreneurship varsity comes
Home / Cover / National / “Our members’ depots are empty,” petrol marketers appeal to NNPC

“Our members’ depots are empty,” petrol marketers appeal to NNPC

— 26th December 2017

The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DAPPMA) on Tuesday expressed concern over the inability of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to send petrol to member depots.

DAPPMA’s Executive Secretary, Mr Olufemi Adewole, in a statement in Lagos, urged the Corporation to aid the Depot group in that regard.

“Our members’ depots are presently empty. However, if the PPMC/NNPC can provide us with petrol, we are ready to do 24-hour loading to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians and for the fuel queues to be totally eliminated.

“We, petroleum products marketers, do empathise with all Nigerians who are going through difficulties at this time by spending hours on fuel queues because of the current fuel scarcity due to no fault of theirs.

“DAPPMA members import about 65 per cent of the nation’s total fuel consumption, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) imports about 15 per cent and PPMC/NNPC import the balance of 20 per cent.

“However, this scenario changed drastically due to several challenges faced by marketers,’’ he said.

The DAPPMA official claimed that their members pay PPMC/NNPC in advance for petroleum products.

He said fully paid-up petrol orders, which have neither been programmed nor loaded, are in excess of 500,000MT (about 800,000,000 litres).

“As at today, there is enough petrol to meet the nation’s needs for 19 days at a daily estimated consumption of 35,000,000 litres.

“Sadly, some people have blamed marketers for hoarding products. Unfortunately, this is far from the truth.

“Hoarding is regarded as economic sabotage and we assure all Nigerians that our members are not involved in such illicit act.

“While all kinds of allegations have been made in the media, it is important to set the records straight, as Nigerians first, and as responsible business men and women who employ Nigerians.

“As it stands today, NNPC has been the sole importer of PMS into the country since October,’’ Adewole said.

He said the current import price of petrol is about N170 per litre, with NNPC, which absorbs the attendant subsidy on behalf of the Federal Government, as the importer of last resort.

“The international price of petrol went up during the period of Hurricane Katrina and it has not dropped below USD$600/MT since then.

Adewole said the exchange rate of the dollar to the Naira is N306 for petrol imports and the interest rate Nigerian banks charge is above 25 per cent.

“Landing cost of PMS in Nigeria is above N145 per litre which means any of our members that imports will have to resort to subsidy claims, a policy already jettisoned by the government.

“It is on record that any time NNPC assumes the role of sole importer; there are issues of distribution, because it is marketers who own 80 per cent of the functional receptive facilities and retail outlets in Nigeria.

“While we cannot confirm or dispute NNPC’s claim of having sufficient product stock, we can confirm that the products are not in our tanks and as such cannot be distributed.

“If the products are offshore, then surely it cannot be considered to be available to Nigerians,’’ he said.

Adewole, however, assured that fuel marketers remain committed to the progress of the countrey and the citizenry.

(Source: NAN)

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

“Our members’ depots are empty,” petrol marketers appeal to NNPC

— 26th December 2017

The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DAPPMA) on Tuesday expressed concern over the inability of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to send petrol to member depots. DAPPMA’s Executive Secretary, Mr Olufemi Adewole, in a statement in Lagos, urged the Corporation to aid the Depot group in that regard. “Our members’ depots are presently empty….

  • Buhari congratulates Speaker Dogara on turning 50

    — 26th December 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, on turning 50 today, December 26. The President’s message is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday. He joined the National Assembly, Nigerian Bar Association, friends and family of…

  • Ogun moves to reduce maternal, infant mortality rate

    — 26th December 2017

    In its determination to strengthen and ensure qualitative and efficient health care delivery, reduce maternal, newborn and child deaths, the Ogun State Government has said it remained committed to ensuring a zero  maternal and  child mortality in the state. The wife of the Ogun State Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Olufunsho Amosun stated this during the Flag -Off…

  • Monarch kidnapped in Rivers

    — 26th December 2017

    From: TONY JOHN,  Port Harcourt The paramount ruler of Mgbuolua in Rundele community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze, G.A.O Omodu, has been kidnapped at gunpoint by gunmen in the area. Daily Sun gathered that the monarch was abducted by the hoodlums in his residents early hours of today,  and whisked away…

  • Britain escorts Russian ship amid strained relations

    — 26th December 2017

    A British ship escorted a Russian vessel as it passed near UK territorial waters over Christmas, Britain’s defence ministry said on Tuesday, adding that Russian naval activity near Britain had increased in the holiday period. The frigate,  HMS St Albans,  departed on Dec. 23 to track the new Russian warship,  Admiral Gorshkov,  as it moved…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share