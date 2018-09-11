– The Sun News
Osun guber: Oluwo lauds Oyetola’s free medical initiative

— 11th September 2018

Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi has commended the free medical mission of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Osun State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.

Oyetola’s free medical initiative is being undertaken in partnership with the Development Support International, a organisation with rich experience in medical outreach projects.

Yesterday, over 2,000 residents got free treatment in Iwo, from the 209 medical team of doctors, nurses, pharmacists, dentists, optalmologists, optometrics, pharmacy technicians and logistics workers, who treated the huge number at an open field opposite Iwo Local Government Secretariat.

The team offered free treatment including surgeries in five broad areas. They were eye care, general outpatient, dental care, emergency medical services and health education.

READ ALSO 2019: Sokoto PDP adopts Tambuwal’s ex-Commissioner as guber candidate

Through surgeries, lumps were removed in several parts of the body while cataract was removed from the eyes of many patients. Hernias were also corrected through surgeries.

In his comments on the project, after undergoing an eye test, the Oluwo commended the team and explained that good efforts should be lauded irrespective of who is behind it.

He told his enthusiastic subjects to ignore any attempt to demean the initiative by describing it as political.

Oba Akanbi said the project brought smiles to the faces of thousands of poor people who cannot afford medical care. He challenged other politicians to emulate Oyetola.

To the monarch, the free healthcare is a heavy project that is expensive and that only people who have means, connection and interest of the masses at heart can undertake such. Akanbi said great projects are easier said than done.

“Even if they describe this as political, it is welcome here. As long as it benefits my people, we are happy to have it. Let other politicians bring good initiatives like this to Iwo.

As long as it benefits my people, we will also embrace it. But it is easier said than done,” the monarch said.

He also expressed gratitude to all members of the medical team for leaving their jobs in foreign countries and Lagos to offer free service to his subjects.

The Oluwo commended Oyetola for bringing succour to his subjects and also, disclosed how many residents were suffering ill-health, due to poverty, but that initiative such as the free health mission has, indeed, brought succour to them.

The Project Manager, Ilerioluwa Free Health Mission, Dr Adebola Odunsi, described the project as laudable. He said people should support leaders that are interested in people’s health and total well-being.

