TAMBUWAL

2019: Sokoto PDP adopts Tambuwal’s ex-Commissioner as guber candidate

— 11th September 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Sokoto State, has adopted the candidature of Hon. Munir Dan Iya, as the gubernatorial candidate for the state in the forthcoming general elections.

Dan Iya was the state’s former Commissioner for Local Government and Community Development and close associate of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

The consensus was reached after a stakeholders meeting of the party held at the Presidential Villa, in Sokoto, on Monday.

Speaking with newsmen after the closed door meeting, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, disclosed that the leadership of the party has unanimously reached to endorse the candidate.

Governor Tambuwal further explained that all the lawmakers that defected alongside the governor were to be offered automatic ticket including Sen. Danbuwa Danbaba, who represents Sokoto south.

He appealed to all stakeholders to fully support the consensus arrangements and deliver the state at all levels to level to the PDP.

Speaking with journalists after his endorsement, Dan Iya thanked members of the party for the confidence repose in him.

According to him, “I am hundred percent ready. I will make sure that the party deliver the state to PDP from the levels of Councillor to that of the governorship of the state.”

