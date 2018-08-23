– The Sun News
Latest
23rd August 2018 - Osun 2018: Get your PVCs, Ademola Adeleke urges residents
23rd August 2018 - Kovac confident of winning Bayern Bundesliga debut
23rd August 2018 - British Airways suspends flights to Tehran
23rd August 2018 - Trump expresses sympathy for ex-manager, says ‘I will stay uninvolved’
23rd August 2018 - World Bank, EU rate Delta high on SEEFOR project delivery
23rd August 2018 - Delta govt. increases jurisdiction of magistrates
23rd August 2018 - ASUU attributes Nigeria’s slow development to lack of commitment to education
23rd August 2018 - World leaders meet to discuss water crisis
23rd August 2018 - NAPTIP rescues 12,939 victims of human trafficking
23rd August 2018 - 2019: PFN charges Nigerians on registration, collection of PVCs
Home / Politics / Osun 2018: Get your PVCs, Ademola Adeleke urges residents
ADEMOLA ADELEKE

Osun 2018: Get your PVCs, Ademola Adeleke urges residents

— 23rd August 2018

NAN

Ahead of the Sept. 22 governorship election in Osun, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, has urged residents to get their Permanent Voter’s Cards to enable them exercise their voting rights.

Ademola Adeleke, in a statement by his Director of Media and Publicity, Olawale Rasheed, on Thursday in Osogbo, said that collection of PVCs was an important aspect of election that required the participation of every eligible voter.

The candidate appealed to the people of Osun State to get their PVCs and use them to improve their lot, promising not to disappoint them if he emerged victorious in the poll.

READ ALSO British Airways suspends flights to Tehran

Adeleke, who currently represents Osun West at the upper chamber of the National Assembly, said if elected, he would be a governor for the people, by the people and of the people.

“All workers deserve their pay. Our government will address workers’ entitlement and welfare, if elected.

“I have the capacity to deliver on this and other key programmes as contained in our 6-point agenda,’’ he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ADEMOLA ADELEKE

Osun 2018: Get your PVCs, Ademola Adeleke urges residents

— 23rd August 2018

NAN Ahead of the Sept. 22 governorship election in Osun, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, has urged residents to get their Permanent Voter’s Cards to enable them exercise their voting rights. Ademola Adeleke, in a statement by his Director of Media and Publicity, Olawale Rasheed, on Thursday in Osogbo, said that…

  • MANAFORT

    Trump expresses sympathy for ex-manager, says ‘I will stay uninvolved’

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN President Donald Trump expressed sympathy for his former campaign manager Paul Manafort and said he would remain “uninvolved” after he attacked Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the U.S. Justice Department in an interview broadcast on Thursday. Trump intensified his criticism of the Justice Department in a Fox News interview taped on Wednesday as the…

  • WORLD BANK

    World Bank, EU rate Delta high on SEEFOR project delivery

    — 23rd August 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Officials of the World Bank and the European Union (EU), on Thursday, rated the Delta State Government high in the implementation of the State Employment and Expenditure For Result (SEEFOR) projects in the state. The global bodies said they were impressed with the success stories of SEEFOR programmes in the state, and…

  • DELTA

    Delta govt. increases jurisdiction of magistrates

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has ordered the increase of civil and criminal jurisdiction of magistrates in the state. Head, Public Relations/Protocol Department, Delta High Court, Mr. Timothy Agbaragu, disclosed this in a statement made available to Daily Sun, on Thursday, in Asaba. The governor said the order took effect from August 20,…

  • DEVELOPMENT

    ASUU attributes Nigeria’s slow development to lack of commitment to education

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says the country’s quest for accelerated growth and development may not be realised until its leaders stop paying lip service to the development of education. The union’s National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share