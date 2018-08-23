– The Sun News
Latest
23rd August 2018 - British Airways suspends flights to Tehran
23rd August 2018 - Trump expresses sympathy for ex-manager, says ‘I will stay uninvolved’
23rd August 2018 - World Bank, EU rate Delta high on SEEFOR project delivery
23rd August 2018 - Delta govt. increases jurisdiction of magistrates
23rd August 2018 - ASUU attributes Nigeria’s slow development to lack of commitment to education
23rd August 2018 - World leaders meet to discuss water crisis
23rd August 2018 - NAPTIP rescues 12,939 victims of human trafficking
23rd August 2018 - 2019: PFN charges Nigerians on registration, collection of PVCs
23rd August 2018 - UEFA says new nations league will boost competitive, meaningful football
23rd August 2018 - Rights lawyer urges FG to intervene in Akwa Ibom security issue
Home / World News / British Airways suspends flights to Tehran
BRITISH AIRWAYS

British Airways suspends flights to Tehran

— 23rd August 2018

NAN

British Airways will suspend flights between London Heathrow and Tehran from in September.

The airline said its last outbound service will operate on September 22, with the final inbound flight returning on September 23.

“We are suspending our London to Tehran service as the operation is currently not commercially viable.

“We are sorry for any disruption this may cause to our customers’ travel plans and we are in discussions with our partner airlines to offer customers re-booking options.

READ ALSO: World Bank, EU rate Delta high on SEEFOR project delivery

“Alternatively, they will be offered a full refund or the opportunity to bring their flights forward.”

BA relaunched flights to the Iranian capital in September 2016 following a gap of four years. Business Traveller reviewed the service shortly after its launch.

It was not clear whether the flight suspension is rooted in the collapse of Iranian currency and soaring food prices following President Trump’s re-imposition of sanctions on the country.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MANAFORT

Trump expresses sympathy for ex-manager, says ‘I will stay uninvolved’

— 23rd August 2018

NAN President Donald Trump expressed sympathy for his former campaign manager Paul Manafort and said he would remain “uninvolved” after he attacked Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the U.S. Justice Department in an interview broadcast on Thursday. Trump intensified his criticism of the Justice Department in a Fox News interview taped on Wednesday as the…

  • WORLD BANK

    World Bank, EU rate Delta high on SEEFOR project delivery

    — 23rd August 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Officials of the World Bank and the European Union (EU), on Thursday, rated the Delta State Government high in the implementation of the State Employment and Expenditure For Result (SEEFOR) projects in the state. The global bodies said they were impressed with the success stories of SEEFOR programmes in the state, and…

  • DELTA

    Delta govt. increases jurisdiction of magistrates

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has ordered the increase of civil and criminal jurisdiction of magistrates in the state. Head, Public Relations/Protocol Department, Delta High Court, Mr. Timothy Agbaragu, disclosed this in a statement made available to Daily Sun, on Thursday, in Asaba. The governor said the order took effect from August 20,…

  • DEVELOPMENT

    ASUU attributes Nigeria’s slow development to lack of commitment to education

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says the country’s quest for accelerated growth and development may not be realised until its leaders stop paying lip service to the development of education. The union’s National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in…

  • WORLD

    World leaders meet to discuss water crisis

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN World leaders, water, development experts, among other stakeholders, are converging on Stockholm, Sweden, to find new, nature-based solutions to meet escalating global water crisis. In a statement by Ms. Jens Berggren, Communications Director, Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI) the event would be a wake-up call on the challenges that climate change, economic and population…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share