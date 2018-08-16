Osinbajo, Service Chiefs, IGP, govs at NEC meeting

NAN

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, is currently presiding over the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa.

The presence of services chiefs, the National Security Adviser and the Inspector-General of Police suggests that security may be top on the agenda being discussed at the Thursday meeting.

In attendance are the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. – Gen. Turkur Buratai, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marsall Sadiq Abubakar, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris and the National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Mungono (Rtd).

No fewer than 12 state governors are also attending the meeting.

They include Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State, Willie Obiano of Anambra State, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Abubakar Bello of Niger State and Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

Others are the Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State and Simon Lalong of Plateau State.

Among Deputy Governors attending the meeting are Cecilia Ezeilo of Enugu State, Benson Abounu of Benue State and Ude Oko Chukwu of Abia State.

Also in attendance are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun.