– The Sun News
Latest
16th August 2018 - SERVICOM boss tasks Desk Officers on efficiency, professionalism
16th August 2018 - Troops kill 5 bandits, lose one soldier in Kaduna
16th August 2018 - NIMC: Kwara releases 29,117 National Identity cards
16th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: Ogun FRSC deploys 1,000 marshals for special patrol
16th August 2018 - IPMAN calls off strike in Anambra
16th August 2018 - Emir of Daura to confer traditional title on Orji Kalu
16th August 2018 - FG, Senate hint at food insecurity in Nigeria
16th August 2018 - Current APC, not what we hoped for at inception – Utomi
16th August 2018 - Military, police officers wives conference opens in Abuja
16th August 2018 - Emotionally devastated
Home / National / SERVICOM boss tasks Desk Officers on efficiency, professionalism
SERVICOM

SERVICOM boss tasks Desk Officers on efficiency, professionalism

— 16th August 2018

NAN

National Coordinator, Service Compact (SERVICOM), Mrs. Nnenna Akajemeli, has called on Nodal (Desk) officers in various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to reduce complaints on service delivery by the members of the public.

Akajemeli made the call at the meeting of National Council of Nodal Officers, on Thursday, in Abuja.

She urged the officers to streamline processes to ensure complaints on service delivery was minimised.

She added that they should promptly respond to letters and correspondences as this was critical to quality service delivery.

“As foot soldiers, you should be conscious of your role in leading and driving service delivery in your various MDAs.

“Put in your best in the job, be innovative and make yourself visible, make SERVICOM visible so that people can know the value of the organisation.

“Ensure to submit your work plan early to enable us meet the deadline for budget submission in line with the Executive order,” she said.

READ ALSO: Troops kill 5 bandits, lose one soldier in Kaduna

The SERVICOM boss also urged the officers to listen to the Help Desk Radio Programme, aired every Tuesday on the Human Rights Radio station.

She explained that the radio programme created awareness on how Nigerians can have access to quality service delivery.

Akajemeli also cautioned that the radio programme should not be used as a platform to castigate any MDAs.

She said funds had hindered workshops that were planned for members of staff, but in-house trainings have been ongoing.

Akajemeli recommended Service Improvement Training for the Nigeria Immigration Service due to complaints received from the public on their poor customer relations and service delivery.

Mr. Ogueri Augustus, SERVICOM Nodal officer, State House, on behalf of the officers commended the national coordinator for the radio programme.

Augustus stated that many Chief Executive Officers have been adjusting their standards for improved service delivery.

He noted that information received from the radio programme had served as an eye opener as to how the public perceive their MDAs and the services they render.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SERVICOM

SERVICOM boss tasks Desk Officers on efficiency, professionalism

— 16th August 2018

NAN National Coordinator, Service Compact (SERVICOM), Mrs. Nnenna Akajemeli, has called on Nodal (Desk) officers in various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to reduce complaints on service delivery by the members of the public. Akajemeli made the call at the meeting of National Council of Nodal Officers, on Thursday, in Abuja. She urged the officers…

  • ARMY

    Troops kill 5 bandits, lose one soldier in Kaduna

    — 16th August 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna The Nigerian Army said troops of 1 Division under Operation WHIRL PUNCH have killed 5 bandits and lost one soldier, while two others were critically injured, during a gun duel in Birni Gwari area of Kaduna State. Recently, Birni Gwari, the third largest emirate in Kaduna State, has been under serious siege…

  • IDENTITY CARDS

    NIMC: Kwara releases 29,117 National Identity cards

    — 16th August 2018

    NAN The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in Kwara state, has released a total of 29,117 national identity cards for registered Nigerians in the state. Mr Habeeb Olumo, Kwara State Cordinator of NIMC, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in his office in Ilorin, on Thursday. He said that…

  • OGUN FRSC

    Eid-el-Kabir: Ogun FRSC deploys 1,000 marshals for special patrol

    — 16th August 2018

    NAN Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Ogun State, Clement Oladele, on Thursday, said the command has concluded plans to launch one-week intensive patrol programme to reduce accidents during the Sallah festival. Oladele, who made this known in a statement in Ijebu-Ode on Wednesday, said the exercise was necessary based on the expected…

  • IPMAN

    IPMAN calls off strike in Anambra

    — 16th August 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), in Anambra State, has called off the indefinite strike its members embarked upon, on Wednesday. The filing station owners returned to business, on Thursday morning, after meeting with state government, on Wednesday. The IPMAN members had closed their stations in protest against the recent…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share