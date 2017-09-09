The Sun News
Osinbajo denies 2019 presidential ambition

Osinbajo denies 2019 presidential ambition

— 9th September 2017

 

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has denied any presidential ambition in 2019 describing those behind “Osinbajo Volunteers” as mischievous.

The “Osinbajo Volunteers” has started campaigning for Osinbajo’s election as President in 2019.

The group which has started recruiting volunteers for the project, however exonerated the vice president, saying he was not in the know about their activities.

While its website featured the activities of the Vice President, it states clearly that: “Note that Osinbajo did not endorse this volunteer group. We have never met him. We are strong believers in the fact that he is the right ruler for Nigeria and must create a peoples volunteer base for him.”

Distancing the Vice President activities of group and the website, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, on his twitter handle @akandeoj  stated: “Please disregard this website created by faceless people for mischievous purposes. It has absolutely nothing to do with the Vice President.”

