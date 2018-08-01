– The Sun News
Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom has described his investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as clear case of persecution and witch-hunting.

He therefore tasked the Economic and Fdinancia Crimes Commission (EFCC) to commence probe of Security Votes right from the Presidency.

Governor Ortom stated this in a chat with newsmen shortly after a state broadcast, in Makurdi, the state capital.

The governor wondered why he would be singled out among all governors in the country for such probe and advised the anti-graft agency to begin the probe from the Presidency.

“So far, I am the only governor in Nigeria whose Security Vote is being investigated by the EFCC. Why should Benue case be different if not persecution?

“If the EFCC wanted a genuine investigation of security vote spending they should have started from the Presidency right across the 36 states.

READ ALSO: Suspected cultists kilL 5 persons in Plateau

“If their focus was on Benue State they should have started from 1999 when Senator Akume was Governor. But this is not the case. I want the whole world to know that all this is about persecution and a clear case of witch-hunting.

“With the enormous security challenges in the State since my assumption of office it is surprising that any one would expect me to do nothing but keep the security vote in the safe.

“The security vote spending being investigated spans from 2015 to 2018, a period of grave security challenges in the state. I reiterate that the investigation is a clear case of persecution.

“I have not misappropriated, diverted or stolen any money. I have nothing to hide. I assure that the investigators can find nothing incriminating against me.

Ortom who explained that he is being persecuted for enacting the Anti-Open Grazing Law and his recent defection from the ruling APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wondered why as a citizen of the country he cannot associate with any party he wants.

READ ALSO: DPR seals off 6 petrol stations in Niger

He maintained that he had to decamp from the APC because the interest of the Benue people and his own interest were no longer being protected.

The governor continued, “I should be free to associate with any political party of my choice. After all, they say there are no permanent enemies in politics but permanent interest.

“At this time, the interest of Benue is not being protected by the APC and that is why I have defected. And I think for now, the PDP is best for the state,” he concluded.

