– The Sun News
Latest
1st August 2018 - Mother, baby killed in Turkey bombing blamed on Kurdish rebels
1st August 2018 - Suspected cultists kill 5 persons in Plateau
1st August 2018 - DPR seals off 6 petrol stations in Niger
1st August 2018 - Kanu Nwankwo’s wife, fans, celebrate him at 42
1st August 2018 - FG committed to improving Children Protection System
1st August 2018 - JUST IN: Tambuwal quits APC, moves to PDP
1st August 2018 - Why I’m resigning from APC – Bolaji Abdullahi
1st August 2018 - JUST IN: 23 Kwara Assembly APC lawmakers join PDP
1st August 2018 - Nigeria Internet users decrease in June – NCC
1st August 2018 - Benue Assembly impasse reprehensible, irresponsible, says Abba Moro
Home / National / Suspected cultists kill 5 persons in Plateau
CULTISTS

Suspected cultists kill 5 persons in Plateau

— 1st August 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than five persons were attacked and killed by suspected cultists at Rafiki village, off Rukuba Road in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident, which occurred, on Tuesday night, also left a passer-by, who was returning home, dead and his vehicle burnt.

The killing raised tension at the Rukubu Road area in the state capital, where movement of persons and vehicles were restricted for fear of the unknown.

The Public Relations Officer of the Plateau State Police Command, DSP Marthas Terna Tyopev, confirmed the incident and the said four of the corpses were deposited at Bingham University Teaching Hospital Jos and one at Specialists Hospital, Jos.

“It was at about 20:30hours on Tuesday the Command received an information that some people were attack at Gravity, a popular place at Rafiki village of Rukuba Road in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau state.

“Immediately the information was received, the Command mobilized operatives to move to the area, on arrival we discover that four people lost their lives in the place on a hill.

“We also discovered in the scene of crime some exhibits, we discover some shells of AK47 ammunition, some wraps, empty containers of elicits drinks.

READ ALSO: FG committed to improving Children Protection System

“As we down from the hill, we also discovered that another person also lost his live on the road, probably  may be he was coming back from somewhere and he was attack and killed in his vehicle.

“The four corpses were recovered to Bingham University Teaching Hospital Jos, and the corps of the person that was attack later on have been deposited at Plateau Specialists Hospital Jos.

“As I speak with you, we have deployed our men there to make sure that the roads are not block and the area is peaceful and under control.

“In all, five people lost their lives in the incident and we are looking at cult related issue, this is because the scene of the crime is a very difficult terrain for somebody to ordinary go there.”

He said there were two tents in the area and that it was suspected that the tents were occupied by the two rival groups who sell hard drinks in the area.

He maintained that investigation was going on to unravel those who are behind the attack as nobody was arrested.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CULTISTS

Suspected cultists kill 5 persons in Plateau

— 1st August 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos No fewer than five persons were attacked and killed by suspected cultists at Rafiki village, off Rukuba Road in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State. Daily Sun gathered that the incident, which occurred, on Tuesday night, also left a passer-by, who was returning home, dead and his vehicle burnt. The…

  • petrol stations

    DPR seals off 6 petrol stations in Niger

    — 1st August 2018

    NAN The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Niger has sealed six filling stations over alleged sharp practices. The Operations Controller,  Alhaji Isah Abdulahi, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that the stations were sanctioned for hoarding, under dispensing and overpricing of the products. Abdullahi said the defaulters would be made to face the…

  • CHILDREN

    FG committed to improving Children Protection System

    — 1st August 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The Federal Government has, again, reinterpreted its commitment to improving the Children Protection Systems (CPS) in Nigeria. Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, stated this recently, in Kano, at a high level interactive Social Policy Workshop on strengthening capacity that will ensure sustainable results for Children targeted…

  • TAMBUWAL

    JUST IN: Tambuwal quits APC, moves to PDP

    — 1st August 2018

    Governor Aminu Tambhuwal of Sokoto State, on Wednesday, announced his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The governor made the announcement in Sokoto, thereby ending weeks of speculations of his plan to leave the party that brought him to power. Recall that only on Tuesday, the Sokoto State…

  • Bolaji abdullahi

    Why I’m resigning from APC – Bolaji Abdullahi

    — 1st August 2018

    National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi has formally resigned his appointment and membership of the party citing the usurpation of his role by subordinates and the constant attempt of the party leadership at second-guessing his actions as a result of his closeness to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.  “In…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share