– The Sun News
Latest
13th August 2018 - Oron nation demands guber ticket to support APC
13th August 2018 - In search of political mentors (4): The apolitical politician
13th August 2018 - How commuters kill stress on Lagos-Badagry Expressway
13th August 2018 - Pogba: I will be fined if…
13th August 2018 - Gymnast cries for help over training equipments
13th August 2018 - Ola Aina set for Torino medical
13th August 2018 - Ndidi gets high rating in Leicester’s defeat
13th August 2018 - France 2018: Falconets determined to reach quarter finals
13th August 2018 - CR7 scores on Juve debut
13th August 2018 - Dalung dangles $10,000 at Falconets
Home / National / Oron nation demands guber ticket to support APC
ORON

Oron nation demands guber ticket to support APC

— 13th August 2018

Joe Effiong, Uyo

Oron nation, made up of the five local government areas of Oron Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State has demanded the gubernatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the only condition of supporting the party in the state.

In their position statement released by Oron Mandate Group and signed by their Secretary, Eteyen Ukpong, Oron nation said in the ongoing political calculations and intrigues in the state, Oron nation with five local government areas , including, Oron, Mbo, Udung Uko, Urue Offong/Uruko and Okobo, would like to know their interest in the political calculation of the APC ahead of the 2019 elections.

“It will be good to recall that our founding fathers at the creation of the state in 1987 had agreed and laid a curse that since Akwa Ibom stands on a tripod, the governorship seat must always be zoned to rotate on the basis of the three major ethnic groups in the state – Ibibio (Akpan), Annang (Udo) and Oro (EtokUdo), in the interest of unity, equity and harmonious co-existence.

READ ALSO: How commuters kill stress on Lagos-Badagry Expressway

“APC, as a party, must be sensitive and responsive to genuine grievances from ethnic groups if it must survive and make any meaningful impact in 2019 in Akwa Ibom State,” the group said in the statement.

The statement was copied to President Muhammadu Buhari, national chairman of APC as well as his Akwa Ibom State counterpart, the national leader of the party and many others.

The group averred that APC marginalization of Oron nation, just as it was under the People’s Democratic Party, started when they were deprived of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)  managing director’s position.

“The ongoing defection drama of Senator Godswill Akpabio which seeks to throw up Nsima Ekere for governorship and the deputy governorship seat zoned to either Uyo or Ikot Ekpene senatorial districts with the Oron nation once again short-changed, may not augur well for the party and the state.

READ ALSO: Go get your PVCs, Atiku Support Group tells eligible voters

“Oron nation will never compromise on the 2019 governorship seat as this remains the only way to preserve, promote and protect the peace, unity and progress of Akwa Ibom State as proposed by our founding fathers.

“The interest of Oron must be a major priority in 2019 and we demand the governorship position be zoned to Oron by the APC and nothing more. We are tired of being constantly used and dumped by other ethnic groups while we remain slaves in the politics of the state.

“We have been deceived and severely marginalised since the creation of the state. We have been deceived on Ibaka Deep Sea Port. We were deceived on the issue of the governorship seat in 2015 masterminded by Akpabio with a similar sinister plan unfolding before us as we count down to 2019.

“Oron Mandate Group hereby demands that the APC must not toy with the interest of the Oron nation in 2019.

“We call on the APC National Working Committee and President Muhammadu Buhari to look into the predicament of the Oron people  and address this age-long injustice against Oron nation if the party is desirous of winning the 2019 governorship election in Akwa Ibom State,” Oron nation said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ORON

Oron nation demands guber ticket to support APC

— 13th August 2018

Joe Effiong, Uyo Oron nation, made up of the five local government areas of Oron Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State has demanded the gubernatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the only condition of supporting the party in the state. In their position statement released by Oron Mandate Group and signed by…

  • EKWEREMADU

    APC, PDP, R-APC trade words over Saraki, Ekweremadu

    — 13th August 2018

    The opposition party stated that the new plot was a rehash of the blockade of the residences of Saraki and Ekweremadu by security operatives on June 24. Iheanacho Nwosu, Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja, Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri and Chukwudi Nweje The saber rattling between the All progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Reformed…

  • SARAKIS TIME IS OVER

    Saraki’s time over – Oshiomhole

    — 13th August 2018

    “I think Saraki’s time is over. He fails to understand that the Nigerian national projcect is not at his mercy or the mercy of his own dynasty.” Excerpts of an address by national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, ADAMS OSHIOMHOLE, at a press conference in Abuja last week Basically, to respond to some of…

  • ALLEGED CORRUPTION

    APC, PDP fight over corruption allegations

    — 13th August 2018

    The PDP had asked the APC to respond to cases of alleged corruption involving President Buhari’s cronies, instead of making wild allegations against it. Romanus Ugwu and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reminded the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that it lacked the rectitude to criticise the ruling party’s anti-corruption fight as…

  • BANDITS KILL POLICEMEN

    Bandits kill 4 policemen in Kaduna

    — 13th August 2018

    The incident took place at about 6:30 a.m. on Saturday when a team of detectives drawn from Inspector-General’s IRT was ambushed by the bandits. • 8 nabbed attacking Zamfara market Noah Ebije, Kaduna and Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau Four policemen were ambushed and killed by bandits in Jankasa village, in Rigasa area of Igabi Local…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share