ATIKU

Go get your PVCs, Atiku Support Group tells eligible voters

12th August 2018

BillyGraham Abel Yola

Young people of voting age in Adamawa State have been urged to register and get their permanent voter cards (PVCs) and to use their voting power to demand for a better future in the forthcoming general elections.

This was the message delivered to hundreds of youths by the National Convener of the Atiku House-to-House Support Group, Chinyere Obi, during a novelty football match organised by the group, in Yola, Adamawa State.

Obi said the only way young people could make a strong statement in the country and demand for good governance was through their voters card.

According to Obi, “You can only decide who becomes the President of Nigeria when you have your PVCs.

“If you have not registered, I will organise and arrange transportation to take you to the registration centers so that you can get your PVCs.

“It’s about your future not mine. You have the power to decide who becomes the president of your country and to demand for development and progress from your elected officials,” she explained.

Chinyere also said that the goal of her group was to mobilise non-indigenes living in all the 36 states of Nigeria to vote for Atiku Abubakar in the coming presidential election in 2019.

Obi, who insisted that Atiku was already in a pole position to clinch his party’s ticket, said that the Atiku House-2-House (AH2H) group has been inaugurated in 34 states of the federation and that they were working hard to make Atiku a household name in the country.

She also said there were plans to mobilise the largest number of votes for the Adamawa-born presidential hopeful during the 2019 general elections.

The Convener added that as part of activities to make Atiku the most popular candidate in 2019, the group would visit prisons and other places to give relief materials and pay fines for those release of those with minor offences and also empower them to be meaningful members of the society.

A representative of the former vice president at the occasion, Iliya Agowa, commended the efforts of the 68-year-old retired Colonel for funding and inaugurating AH2H support group in 34 states of the country.

He noted that with such a remarkable selfless work, Atiku would definitely become a household name in Nigeria before the election and eventually win the 2019 elections.

Highlight of the occasion was the presentation of the trophy to Team Atiku who defeated the Emirates team by 8 goals to 1.

