– The Sun News
Latest
17th August 2018 - Orji Kalu to be turbaned Dan Baiwan Daura
17th August 2018 - Cartoon Network’s search for new animation talents ends Aug 31
17th August 2018 - Man U: No Pogba, Mourinho rift
17th August 2018 - 7 iconic Aretha Franklin musical moments from movies and TV
17th August 2018 - Pep: I’m here to end Man U domination
17th August 2018 - De Bruyne out for three months with knee injury
17th August 2018 - Why we’re holding Premium Times journalists Samuel Ogundipe – Police
17th August 2018 - Afreximbank posts $343m H1 revenue
17th August 2018 - Maritime sector’s contribution to GDP underestimated – Dakuku
17th August 2018 - BIRS announces plans to make TIN requisite for businesses
Home / National / Orji Kalu to be turbaned Dan Baiwan Daura
Dan Baiwan

Orji Kalu to be turbaned Dan Baiwan Daura

— 17th August 2018

NAN

Dr Orji Kalu, former governor of Abia, it to be conferred with the traditional title of Dan Baiwan (gifted child), by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar.

The monarch in a letter dated Aug. 9, conveyed the decision of the Daura Emirate Council to honour Kalu, who is also a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

A statement endorsed by Mr Kunle Oyewumi, Kalu’s Special Adviser, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Friday in Abuja stated that the event would take place during the Eid-el Kabir  period

Kalu in his acceptance letter dated Aug. 16, said that the honour would encourage him to sustain his good works.

The former governor stressed that the emir has demonstrated his passion and commitment to a united and indivisible Nigeria.

He said: “I received with so much excitement, a letter of conferment of traditional title of Dan Baiwan Hausa on me by the Daura Emirate Council headed by Emir of Daura, Alhaji (Dr) Umar Farouk Umar.

READ ALSO Man U: No Pogba, Mourinho rift

“The honour is timely and encouraging.

“I am a detribalised Nigerian. This is a good compensation for continually spreading the message of peace and unity across the nation.

“We must continue to build friendship and relationships beyond our communities.

“I was born in Aba, I had my university education in Maiduguri, and Lagos is my business base. I have workers from different ethnic groups and religions. Nigerians should see themselves as one.

” I am appreciative of the recognition of my contributions to nation building and I pledge my continued loyalty to Daura Emirate Council, Katsina State and Nigeria at large.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Dan Baiwan

Orji Kalu to be turbaned Dan Baiwan Daura

— 17th August 2018

NAN Dr Orji Kalu, former governor of Abia, it to be conferred with the traditional title of Dan Baiwan (gifted child), by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar. The monarch in a letter dated Aug. 9, conveyed the decision of the Daura Emirate Council to honour Kalu, who is also a chieftain of the…

  • POLICE

    Why we’re holding Premium Times journalists Samuel Ogundipe – Police

    — 17th August 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Police Force Headquarters, in Abuja, have explained why Samuel Ogundipe, a journalist with Premium Times who is being held in police custody since August 14. This is even as the police has vowed that it would not bow to pressure in releasing the journalist. It said Ogundipe was being held for…

  • AFREXIMBANK

    Afreximbank posts $343m H1 revenue

    — 17th August 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja Despite the undulating global business terrain, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has posted a gross revenue of $343 million as contained in its unaudited financial statements for the half-year period ended 30 June 2018, that was released, on Friday, in Cairo. The figure represents a $21 million increase over the gross revenue…

  • DAKUKU

    Maritime sector’s contribution to GDP underestimated – Dakuku

    — 17th August 2018

    Dakuku noted that the Nigerian maritime sector deserves adequate mention in the monthly statistics released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr. Dakuku Peterside Thursday, stated that the Agency is pushing for a single data window system of all activities in the Nigerian…

  • BIRS

    BIRS announces plans to make TIN requisite for businesses

    — 17th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) has disclosed plans to ensure that only individuals and corporate organisations with valid Tax Identification Number (TIN) would be certified fit to do business transactions in the state. BIRS acting Executive Chairman, Mr. Terzungwe Atser stated this in Makurdi at a meeting with leadership of the…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share