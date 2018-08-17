– The Sun News
MANCHESTER UNITED

Man U: No Pogba, Mourinho rift

— 17th August 2018

Manchester United have reportedly rubbished suggestions that first-team boss Jose Mourinho and midfielder Paul Pogba were involved in a heated argument earlier this week.

Mourinho and Pogba’s relationship reportedly hit a new low, when the United manager took exception to comments made by the Frenchman in the aftermath of last week’s 2-1 win over Leicester City.

READ ALSO: Leicester City rejects N5.7b Musa bid

Pogba is believed to have told Mourinho to only communicate with him via agent Mino Raiola in the future, but according to Sky Sports News, no such argument took place.

Indeed, according to the report, United branded the stories ‘absolute nonsense’ when questioned, and insisted that the relationship between Mourinho and Pogba was ‘good’ despite the recent claims.

Pogba skippered United against Leicester at Old Trafford last week, and could keep hold of the armband for Sunday’s clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 25-year-old entered the 2018-19 campaign off the back of helping France win the 2018 World Cup.

