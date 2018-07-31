– The Sun News
Latest
31st July 2018 - Oshiomhole meets his match
31st July 2018 - Africa and China’s 40 years of reform
31st July 2018 - Ambode’s success story on security
31st July 2018 - APC defections: Power play in a broken family
31st July 2018 - Akwa Ibom: Building the future through education
31st July 2018 - When hunters become hunted: Untold story of gunmen’s attack on police
31st July 2018 - Outrage as 8 lawmakers attempt to impeach Benue gov
31st July 2018 - Al-Makura fires 9 commissioners, 2 special advisers
31st July 2018 - Kano Assembly removes Speaker, elects replacement
31st July 2018 - Imo deputy gov, Madumere, impeached
Home / Cover / National / Ekweremadu exposes plots against him
SECURITY AGENCIES HARASS

Ekweremadu exposes plots against him

— 31st July 2018

Ekweremadu says he has done nothing wrong to warrant the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and security agencies harassing him.

Fred Itua, Abuja

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, said several attempts have been made to sack him, but has assured his constituents and supporters that he will emerge from his travails.

He said he has absolute faith in God as he had done nothing wrong to “warrant the continued harassment by the security agencies and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).”

READ ALSO: EFCC plans to plant money, munitions in my apartments, Ekweremadu alleges

Ekweremadu made the remarks when the Archbishop of Enugu Province, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, led a delegation of clergies of Enugu Diocese of the Church, on a solidarity visit to his Enugu residence, on Sunday evening.

He said: “When people say they’re not sure there is God, I say, ‘come, let me tell you my story; when I finish my story, you will know whether there is God or not’. My story is one of those that establish that there is God. So, what you’re seeing now will also pass, because there is no battle that God cannot fight for me.

“There’ve been several attempts to remove me as the deputy senate president, but, I am not worried because it is God who gives power, and it is only Him who can take it.”

Ekweremadu recalled that he had never been in a position to manage public finances or award contracts all through his political career.

READ ALSO: The inside story of siege to Saraki’s, Ekweremadu’s residences

“I’ve been a town union president, chairman of a local government, chief of staff and secretary to the state government, senator since 2003, vice chairmen and chairman of several committees, deputy senate president since 2007, and I’ve been deputy speaker of the Economic Community of West African States’ (ECOWAS) Parliament before I became the Speaker. Today, I am a member of the Global Parliament for Tolerance and Peace. In all of these, I’ve never managed government resources or finances, or been in a position to award or receive contracts.

“When I was local government chairman, I allowed the secretary of the Council to run the affairs when it comes to awarding contracts. When I was secretary to the Enugu State government, I refused to be part of the tenders board because of things like these.

“When I became deputy president of the senate in 2007, there was something they used to call the Body of Principal Officers that awarded contracts. I told the senate president that we had to stop it and let the National Assembly Management deal with contracts, and that if it was to continue, I was not going to part of it. He saw my point and agreed with me.”

READ ALSO: National Assembly notorious for bribery –Jega

He boasted that nobody can mention his name in all the oil and election probes carried out in country and said the money he is paid for his services has always been enough for him.

He challenged anyone who has any proof that he stole government money, to come out and prove it.

“So, when Justice Innocent Umezulike and his cohorts wrote a petition to the EFCC, that I was given money to go and develop the South East zone and I used it to buy 32 properties, I laughed at them, because nobody gives you money to go and develop your house, let alone developing a zone. Nobody has ever given me money to do any contract.

“So, my hands are clean. But, if the EFCC wants me to come and answer that, I am prepared to answer any call from anybody, as a responsible citizen. Even at that, I will continue to advocate justice, rule of law, and equity.”

Ekweremadu said he had no personal quarrel with anyone and wondered why the desperation to annihilate him politically.

“In all my positions on the state of the nation, I’ve always meant the best for the country. I’ve never, for once, personally attacked anybody, including the President.

“I’ve been worried about the security situation and the injustice that characterises government programmes. Those issues I’ve always addressed and tried to be as objective as possible.

“So, why the government, its agencies or the party that is in power feels that I’m a threat is what I don’t understand. For as long as you are in government, you are supposed to be democratic.

“I don’t have one personal problem with anybody, but, because of my position on some of these things, people have tried to kill me. About 2015, there was an assassination attempt on my life and, up till now, nobody has investigated the matter,” he added.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

1 Comment

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 31st July 2018 at 6:18 am
    Reply

    The criminal call Ekweremadu who stands for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. Any this territory native who stand for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc., must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. Freedom of northern natives from the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Freedom of this territory natives of this generation from the bondage of the fraudulent political name Nigeria is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Nothing on earth will keep fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ANGER

Outrage as 8 lawmakers attempt to impeach Benue gov

— 31st July 2018

Anger and condemnation has trailed the action of the eight lawmakers, who purportedly egged on by security operatives, invaded the House of Assembly. Rose Ejembi, Makurdi, Fred Itua and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The drumbeat of impeachment reverberated through the nation’s political landscape, yesterday, heightening anxiety in the already tensed and fragile polity. While eight of…

  • NASARAWA GOV

    Al-Makura fires 9 commissioners, 2 special advisers

    — 31st July 2018

    Nasarawa Gov Al-Makura thanked the outgoing commissioners and special advisers for the services rendered to the state and also wished them success in their future endeavours. Linus Oota, Lafia, Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau and Linus Oota, Lafia Nasarawa State Governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has sacked nine commissioners, two special advisers from his cabinet in a…

  • SPEAKER ATA

    Kano Assembly removes Speaker, elects replacement

    — 31st July 2018

    A plot to remove Speaker Ata was hatched last May, with about 23 House members as signatories supporting the move. Desmond Mgboh, Kano The Kano State House of Assembly has impeached its Speaker, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata and a new one, Kabiru Alhassan Rirum, elected. The impeachment was sequel to a motion by a member representing…

  • EKENZE REPLACES MADUMERE

    Imo deputy gov, Madumere, impeached

    — 31st July 2018

    The State’s Head of Service, Mr. Callistus Ekenze, has been nominated by Governor Okorocha as replacement for Prince Madumere. George Onyejiuwa, Owerri The embattled Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, was yesterday impeached by the State House of Assembly, having found him guilty on alleged gross misconducts. This was even as the deputy governor had already…

  • FELLOW NIGERIANS

    Nigerians killing Nigerians in South Africa – FG

    — 31st July 2018

    She said reports on Nigerians killed in South Africa recently indicated that they were killed by fellow Nigerians, unlike the past when South Africans were killing Nigerians. Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Federal Government has faulted Mr Femi Falana’s submission that both the Nigerian government and its South African counterpart failed to prevent the killing of…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share