Ekweremadu says he has done nothing wrong to warrant the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and security agencies harassing him.

Fred Itua, Abuja

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, said several attempts have been made to sack him, but has assured his constituents and supporters that he will emerge from his travails.

He said he has absolute faith in God as he had done nothing wrong to “warrant the continued harassment by the security agencies and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).”

Ekweremadu made the remarks when the Archbishop of Enugu Province, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, led a delegation of clergies of Enugu Diocese of the Church, on a solidarity visit to his Enugu residence, on Sunday evening.

He said: “When people say they’re not sure there is God, I say, ‘come, let me tell you my story; when I finish my story, you will know whether there is God or not’. My story is one of those that establish that there is God. So, what you’re seeing now will also pass, because there is no battle that God cannot fight for me.

“There’ve been several attempts to remove me as the deputy senate president, but, I am not worried because it is God who gives power, and it is only Him who can take it.”

Ekweremadu recalled that he had never been in a position to manage public finances or award contracts all through his political career.

“I’ve been a town union president, chairman of a local government, chief of staff and secretary to the state government, senator since 2003, vice chairmen and chairman of several committees, deputy senate president since 2007, and I’ve been deputy speaker of the Economic Community of West African States’ (ECOWAS) Parliament before I became the Speaker. Today, I am a member of the Global Parliament for Tolerance and Peace. In all of these, I’ve never managed government resources or finances, or been in a position to award or receive contracts.