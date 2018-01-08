The Sun News
Latest
8th January 2018 - Onyeama receives 491 Nigerian returnees from Libya in Port Harcourt
8th January 2018 - Man docked for alleged N50, 000 fraud
8th January 2018 - Sokoto govt. to distribute 3, 500 pasta-making machines to women
8th January 2018 - Fire breaks out at court in India’s financial capital Mumbai
8th January 2018 - South Sudan president: former army chief mobilising for war
8th January 2018 - Pen Cinema flyover: Lagos govt. allays fears of stakeholders over compensation
8th January 2018 - Schools reopen in Maiduguri for 2nd term academic session
8th January 2018 - Fuel scarcity: FG urged to repair refineries
8th January 2018 - Syrian forces recapture military base from rebels
8th January 2018 - Anthony Joshua fights Joseph Parker March 31
Home / National / Onyeama receives 491 Nigerian returnees from Libya in Port Harcourt

Onyeama receives 491 Nigerian returnees from Libya in Port Harcourt

— 8th January 2018

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, has reassured Federal Government’s commitment to return all stranded Nigerians from Libya.

Onyeama gave the assurance when he received 491 Nigerian returnees from Libya at Port Harcourt International Airport, alongside Rivers Government officials.

The minister said there were stories of exploitation and suffering by stranded Nigerians in Libya, which compelled Federal Government to act decisively.

He added that “we made it clear to the Libyan Government that we want to see all Nigerians there. We insisted that we should see all of them, instead of hearing from them.

“We made it clear that they (Libyans) are signatories to international conventions and we expected them to have control of those who guard our children.

“They cooperated with us because of respect for Mr President, there were people who were making money from these children and did not want them to return home.

“We carried out rigorous outreach to ensure that we have everybody back.”

The minister noted that the programme was a continuous process that would return all stranded Nigerians from Libya.

The minister explained that “the Libyan Government got the message that as far as they are Nigerians, we have zero tolerance for molestation.”

The Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG), Sir Kenneth Kobani, who led the state delegation, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for making efforts in returning the stranded Nigerians.

He said “as a state government, we had no choice really, let me say that the Rivers State Governor made it clear to me that we should do everything possible to make sure that this exercise was handled smoothly.

“The Rivers State Government would do everything in its power to assist federal agencies handling this programme, because above everything else, we are all Nigerians and this programme is a clear indication that when we work together, we can achieve anything.

“What you are seeing here today clearly shows that our governor and indeed the President feel same about this issue.

“On behalf of the Rivers State Governor, Mr Nyesom Wike, I will like to thank President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and his team who worked tirelessly to make the return of our brothers and sisters successful.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the returnees were profiled at designated booths at the airport.

NAN reports that the minister was accompanied by officials from the Nigerian Immigration Service, NEMA NAPTIP and military personnel. (NAN)

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Onyeama receives 491 Nigerian returnees from Libya in Port Harcourt

— 8th January 2018

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, has reassured Federal Government’s commitment to return all stranded Nigerians from Libya. Onyeama gave the assurance when he received 491 Nigerian returnees from Libya at Port Harcourt International Airport, alongside Rivers Government officials. The minister said there were stories of exploitation and suffering by stranded Nigerians in…

  • Man docked for alleged N50, 000 fraud

    — 8th January 2018

    A 30-year-old man, Lukman Hassan, who allegedly defrauded one Mr. Yinka Adebayo of N5,000,  was, on Monday, brought before an Ota Magistrates Court in Ogun State. Hassan, who resides at No. 42 Oreola Street, Temidire, Ota, is facing a two-count charge of stealing and obtaining money under false pretence. The Prosecutor, Sgt. Chudu Gbesi, told…

  • Sokoto govt. to distribute 3, 500 pasta-making machines to women

    — 8th January 2018

    The Sokoto State Government on Monday says it will distribute 3,500 pasta-making machines to women as part of its poverty alleviation programme. Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State said in a statement issued by his media aide, Imam Imam in Sokoto that the beneficiaries would be drawn from across the state. According to the governor,…

  • Pen Cinema flyover: Lagos govt. allays fears of stakeholders over compensation

    — 8th January 2018

    The Lagos State Government, on Monday, allayed the fears of property owners affected by removal of structures for the construction of the Pen Cinema Flyover, assuring that all would be compensated in due course. In a statement by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr. Abiola Anifowoshe, the state government specifically debunked media…

  • Schools reopen in Maiduguri for 2nd term academic session

    — 8th January 2018

    Public and private schools in Maiduguri, on Monday re-opened for the second term academic session, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. The Borno State Ministry of Education had directed the re-opening of primary and secondary schools on January 8, after the Christmas and New Year break. Academic activities resumed in most schools in Maiduguri…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share