The Sun News
Latest
15th April 2018 - Chilling: Police in Ondo confirm death of two children inside freezer
15th April 2018 - I won’t abuse the confidence reposed on me – Buhari
15th April 2018 - SEC to discuss 10-year masterplan implementation
15th April 2018 - U.S. Consular chief visits Nigeria to review consular operations
15th April 2018 - Nollywood’s Ojukokoro, 3 others, screened in U.S.
15th April 2018 - Nigeria’s growing population: A blessing or a curse?
15th April 2018 - El-Zakzaky-Shi’ite group takes over Abuja streets
15th April 2018 - OPCW confirms UK findings pointing poisoning of former spy to Russia
15th April 2018 - Zamfara killings: Bandits displace over 20 communities
15th April 2018 - Taraba killings: Soldiers arrest suspected masterminds of Fulani killers, others 
Home / National / Chilling: Police in Ondo confirm death of two children inside freezer
FREEZER death children Ondo

Chilling: Police in Ondo confirm death of two children inside freezer

— 15th April 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the death of two male children of the same mother who died inside a deep freezer while playing in their house located at Eyin-ala street, Leo area, Akure.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the State Police Command, Mr. Femi Joseph, said the incident happened when the mother of the two boys, Mrs Bunmi Olaitan, had left the house.

He gave the names of the two deceased children as Olufemi Olaitan and Oluwafifunmi Olaitan, who were both primary school pupils.

The PPRO said the elder Olaitan was nine years old, while the younger one, Oluwafifunmi, was six.

Contrary to rumors making the rounds in the area, the police spokesman confirmed that the children were not murdered, but died after being frozen to death.

Joseph also informed that no arrest has been made in connection with the incident, adding that the parent of the deceased children had been interrogated by the police.

“We did not suspect any foul play because, it appeared, the kids were playing inside the deep freezer and it locked up when they were inside it. At the time the children were playing, there was nobody at home, hence the death of the two children,” he explained.

The PPRO said the police will further investigate the matter, cautioning parents to keep a close watch their children.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FREEZER death children Ondo

Chilling: Police in Ondo confirm death of two children inside freezer

— 15th April 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the death of two male children of the same mother who died inside a deep freezer while playing in their house located at Eyin-ala street, Leo area, Akure. Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the State Police Command, Mr. Femi Joseph, said the incident happened…

  • Buhari CONFIDENCE

    I won’t abuse the confidence reposed on me – Buhari

    — 15th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that his administration “will do our best to justify your trust in us, and that confidence won’t be abused.” This is even as he has said that if the previous administration had used 50 percent of the revenue made when oil prices was as high as…

  • Nigerian Capital Market MASTERPLAN

    SEC to discuss 10-year masterplan implementation

    — 15th April 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The implementation of the 10-year capital market masterplan and other sector initiatives will top the agenda of the first 2018 meeting of Capital Market Committee of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The meeting, according to SEC, holds in Lagos from April 19-20. The ten-year masterplan for the Nigerian capital market which…

  • U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for CONSULAR Affairs Carl Risch

    U.S. Consular chief visits Nigeria to review consular operations

    — 15th April 2018

    NAN U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Carl Risch would this week travel to Nigeria to review consular operations at the U.S. Consulate in Lagos. The U.S. Department of State said Risch would travel to Nigeria, Morocco and Ethiopia from April 15 to 21. The Department said: “The Assistant Secretary plans to review…

  • Lagos POPULATION

    Nigeria’s growing population: A blessing or a curse?

    — 15th April 2018

    Since the National Population Commission (NPC) revealed that the population of Nigeria has official reached 198 million, experts have lent their voices to its benefits to the economy. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) captured some of such debates at the Vanguard Economic Discourse with the themed “Economy in Recession: Pitfalls, Trajectories and Resetting” in…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share