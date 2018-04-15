Chilling: Police in Ondo confirm death of two children inside freezer

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the death of two male children of the same mother who died inside a deep freezer while playing in their house located at Eyin-ala street, Leo area, Akure.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the State Police Command, Mr. Femi Joseph, said the incident happened when the mother of the two boys, Mrs Bunmi Olaitan, had left the house.

He gave the names of the two deceased children as Olufemi Olaitan and Oluwafifunmi Olaitan, who were both primary school pupils.

The PPRO said the elder Olaitan was nine years old, while the younger one, Oluwafifunmi, was six.

Contrary to rumors making the rounds in the area, the police spokesman confirmed that the children were not murdered, but died after being frozen to death.

Joseph also informed that no arrest has been made in connection with the incident, adding that the parent of the deceased children had been interrogated by the police.

“We did not suspect any foul play because, it appeared, the kids were playing inside the deep freezer and it locked up when they were inside it. At the time the children were playing, there was nobody at home, hence the death of the two children,” he explained.

The PPRO said the police will further investigate the matter, cautioning parents to keep a close watch their children.