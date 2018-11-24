When it comes to partying, luxury auto dealer Prince Okwudili Umenyiora is one of the ultimate champions. The boss of Dilly Motors is a rocker that hardly misses any of those Lagos high-end shows and A-list parties.

So, when, last weekend, he turned 40 and his wife, Fifi, decided to throw a shindig to celebrate her hubby, only a few were awed by the sheer grandiose of the ceremony.

The party held in the couple’s Lagos eye-popping mansion was attended by who-is-who in the society including Mr. Peter Obi, former Anambra State governor and Peoples Democratic Party’s Vice Presidential candidate. Also at the bash were Timaya and Patoranking who performed at the event.

READ ALSO Billionaire, Kola Daisi, buries wife in grand style

Okwudili, a self-acclaimed billionaire is a prince of historical Ogbunike town. His dad, Igwe John Umenyiora, is a first-class traditional ruler of the tourist destination town in Anambra State while his mom is married to Chief Jerry Chukwueke, billionaire owner of Germaine Autos, Lekki, Lagos.

Aside his auto business, the handsome dude once ran Eric Manny Entertainment.

His wife, Fifi, is a premium fashion lover and Instagram celeb that regularly gives her followers a sneak peek into their rich and fabulous lifestyle.

She runs Jamo Afrique, an Afro-Caribbean upscale restaurant in Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos patronized by some of the Island big boys.