Octogenarian billionaire and respected elder statesman, Chief Kola Daisi is still grieving. For the Ibadan-born businessman, the sweet memories of her age-long sweetheart, Chief Mrs. Sherifat Olanbiwoninu Kola-Daisi, who died early October would be so hard to let go easily.

In spite of the grief, Chief Daisi and his children pulled out all the stops to give their matriarch a befitting final burial rite on Sunday, November 18.

The family hosted the 41-day Fidua ceremony which also marked the 80th posthumous birthday of the late Alhaja Kola-Daisi at the Civic Centre in Agodi GRA, Ibadan.

The funeral party witnessed the presence of high net worth personalities from all walks of life including Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi, who is an in-law to the family.

Late Chief Mrs. Kola-Daisi is a holder of national honour of Member of the Federal Republic, the Iya Sunna of Oyo State and Co-founder Kola Daisi Foundation. She met her industrialist husband at a wedding ceremony in England and they got married on July 23, 1960.