Okolie set for Joshua, Povetkin undercard

Lawrence Okolie has let the cat out of the bag regarding the details of his next fight.

The former Commonwealth cruiserweight champion has relinquished the belt ahead of a wider assault on the domestic 200-pound division, with the British title at the forefront of his mind.

Okolie, who represented Team GB at the 2016 Olympics in Rio before turning professional under Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing, has been out of the ring since June when he stopped Luke Watkins at Bethnal Green’s famous York Hall venue to claim the rainbow belt.

Having been paired with Lonsdale belt holder Matty Askin in the latest round of British Boxing Board of Control notices, the undefeated 25-year-old is hoping to add another strap to his ever-growing collection when he returns to the ring.

The WBA Continental champion has hinted that he will soon be confirmed as an addition to Anthony Joshua’s next undercard.

Joshua takes on Alexander Povetkin in a defence of the WBA ‘Super’, IBF, WBO and IBO world heavyweight titles at Wembley Stadium on September 22.

And Okolie let slip that he could be on the bill when he posted on social media on Thursday.

“Imma [sic] make it look easy. Sept 22nd, we get another strap,” he tweeted.

Further details regarding the supporting cast of Joshua vs. Povetkin, which Boxing Scene understands could feature WBA-ranked super-featherweight Natasha Jonas in a world title fight, will be revealed in due course.

