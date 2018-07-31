– The Sun News
Latest
31st July 2018 - Okala lauds NFF resettlement programme for Ikeme
31st July 2018 - 52,000 unclaimed PVCs collected in Zamfara – Committee
31st July 2018 - Bayelsa killings: Commission of Inquiry allays fears of witch-hunting
31st July 2018 - JUST IN: Nigeria’s South Africa envoy, Ibeto dumps APC for PDP
31st July 2018 - Ajimobi’s wife, groups seek end to human trafficking
31st July 2018 - Manchester United hopeful of signing on one more player, Mourinho says
31st July 2018 - Edinburgh to host 9th Pan-Commonwealth Forum
31st July 2018 - Lagos govt. denies plans to place religious leaders on salary
31st July 2018 - Relocate to your localities to enlighten voters on PVC, CVR– Bagudu orders commissioners
31st July 2018 - Wizkid becomes Ciroc ambassador
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Okala lauds NFF resettlement programme for Ikeme
Okala

Okala lauds NFF resettlement programme for Ikeme

— 31st July 2018

NAN

Green Eagles’ veteran goalkeeper Emmanuel Okala has lauded the plans of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to train and employ Karl Ikeme as part of the coaching crew.

Ikeme, who was in goal for Nigeria in most of the World Cup qualifiers recently announced his retirement from both national and club football due to his battle with Leukemia.

Okala told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Tuesday that Ikeme’s exit from international football was a painful reality.

The ace goalie said the plans of NFF to cushion Ikeme’s pain through employing him was a welcome development.

He said Ikeme, 32, still had a lot to offer the football world, especially the development of the game in the country.

READ ALSO JUST IN: Nigeria’s South Africa envoy, Ibeto dumps APC for PDP

He said administrators of football should pursue the idea with sincerity and genuine intention to assist the retired goalie and tap the best resource in him.

“I want to pray for his full recovery so that he can come back to normal.

“I appreciate the NFF for their wise decision to help Ikeme, it will make him to be forever happy and have nothing to regret about for serving Nigeria through football.

“I thank them and encourage them to be sincere in everything.

“As for Ikeme’s retirement it is a minus for Nigerian football because that is a young man with o much potential,” he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

unclaimed PVCs

52,000 unclaimed PVCs collected in Zamfara – Committee

— 31st July 2018

NAN The Zamfara Voter Education Committee, said on Tuesday that it had succeeded in getting 52,000 registered voters in the state to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs). Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly and Chairman of the committee who made the disclosure in Gusau, said before the massive enlightenment…

  • BAYELSA

    Bayelsa killings: Commission of Inquiry allays fears of witch-hunting

    — 31st July 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The six-man Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State to probe into the recent unrest in Amassoma community, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area has allayed fears of any form of witch-hunt by the Commission against any person or group of persons. The Commission chaired by…

  • IBETO

    JUST IN: Nigeria’s South Africa envoy, Ibeto dumps APC for PDP

    — 31st July 2018

    John Adams, Minna A former Deputy Governor of Niger State and Nigeria’s Ambassador to South Africa, Alhaji Ahmed Ibeto, has dumped the APC for the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. Ibeto who was Deputy Governor for eight years to former Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu decamped from PDP during the 2014/2015 general election for…

  • TRAFFICKING

    Ajimobi’s wife, groups seek end to human trafficking

    — 31st July 2018

    Bianca Iboma Determined to curb illicit trafficking of Nigerians across national and international borders, a non-governmental organisation, the Live  Abundantly Empowerment Initiative (LAEI), in collaboration with the Oyo State Government, has held a sensitisation programme to educate citizens in the state of the inhuman treatment victims of human trafficking encounter. The event, which commemorated with…

  • AMBODE

    Lagos govt. denies plans to place religious leaders on salary

    — 31st July 2018

    The Lagos State Government, on Tuesday, debunked a viral report on the social media, suggesting that it was planning to commence paying salary to religious leaders in the state. The state government maintained that the claim was totally untrue and misleading. Commissioner for Home Affairs, Mr. Abdulateef Abdulhakeem, who made the clarification while speaking on…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share