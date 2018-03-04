Obiano is committed to conducting LG election – APGA 

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The National Coordinator of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Media Warriors Forum, Mr. Chinedu Obigwe has said that Governor Willie Obiano is committed to the conduct of local government elections in Anambra State, hence the reason for its budgetary provisions in the 2018 budget.

Obigwe in a statement yesterday said the pressure being mounted on the administration of Obiano to conduct local government election tantamount to overheating of the polity. He lauded the cordial relationship that exists between the legislative and executive arms of government, saying it has brought good governance and development in the state.

The coordinator however, urged pressure groups operating in the state to refrain from overheating the polity with unnecessary agitations and join hands with the administration to deliver dividends of good governance to Anambra electorates.

He said that Obiano should be allowed to be sworn in for his merited second term in office, settle down and then plan for the proposed local government elections. He also said that it would not be in the interest of the state for mischievous politicians working through some pressure groups to strain the relationship between the executive and the legislative arms of government.

Obigwe said that the task of building a modern Anambra State is supposed to be a collective task and that patriotic citizens of the state must cooperate with Obiano’s administration to enable him actualize the task.