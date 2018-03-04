The Sun News
Latest
4th March 2018 - Obiano is committed to conducting LG election – APGA 
4th March 2018 - FIFA approves VAR for 2018 World Cup
4th March 2018 - Ndidi pips Mahrez to Leicester City Man Of The Match Award
4th March 2018 - Nadal pulls out of Indian Wells Open
4th March 2018 - Okocha inducted German Bundesliga legend
4th March 2018 - Neymar in Belo Horizonte hospital ahead of surgery
4th March 2018 - Del Potro, Anderson battle for Acapulco Open final
4th March 2018 - Tyson Fury in race to regain fitness
4th March 2018 - Morocco outlines 2026 World Cup bid plans
4th March 2018 - Mourinho ‘plots summer move for Rakitic
Home / National / Obiano is committed to conducting LG election – APGA 

Obiano is committed to conducting LG election – APGA 

— 4th March 2018

 Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The National Coordinator of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Media Warriors Forum, Mr. Chinedu Obigwe has said that  Governor Willie Obiano is committed to the conduct of local government elections in Anambra State, hence the reason for its budgetary provisions in the 2018 budget. 

Obigwe in a statement yesterday said the pressure being mounted on the administration of Obiano to conduct local government election tantamount to overheating of the polity.  He lauded the cordial relationship that exists between the legislative and executive arms of government, saying it has brought good governance and development in the state. 

The coordinator however, urged pressure groups operating in the state to refrain from overheating the polity with unnecessary agitations and join hands with the administration to deliver dividends of good governance to Anambra electorates. 

He said that Obiano should be allowed to be sworn in for his merited second term in office, settle down and then plan for the proposed local government elections.  He also said that it would not be in the interest of the state for mischievous politicians working through some pressure groups to strain the relationship between the executive and the legislative arms of government. 

Obigwe said that the task of building a modern Anambra State is supposed to be a collective task and that patriotic citizens of the state must cooperate with Obianos administration to enable him actualize the task.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Obiano is committed to conducting LG election – APGA 

— 4th March 2018

 Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The National Coordinator of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Media Warriors Forum, Mr. Chinedu Obigwe has said that  Governor Willie Obiano is committed to the conduct of local government elections in Anambra State, hence the reason for its budgetary provisions in the 2018 budget.  Obigwe in a statement yesterday said the pressure being…

  • FIFA approves VAR for 2018 World Cup

    — 4th March 2018

     Joe Apu World soccer ruling body, FIFA on Saturday approved the use of the Video Referee Assistant during the 2018 World Cup in Russia following a unanimous vote by the International Football Association board. The video assistant referee has been first introduced during the 2016 Club World Cup in Japan and since then it has…

  • Wicked: 12-yr-old girl chained for 4 years

    — 4th March 2018

    Tortured, disfigured, made to brush teeth with stones  Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki  Freedom has come for 12-year-old Faith Nwanja, who passed through a dehumanizing ordeal for four years in the hands of a relative. The disfigured girl, a native of Okofia community in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State was rescued through the facilitation…

  • Chinese vendors ‘exploiting’ African children removed from Taobao

    — 4th March 2018

    Chinese online shopping platform, Taobao, has removed controversial vendors offering personalised video and photo ads featuring African children, following an outcry about exploitation. Customers could pay for ads with young African children shouting out promotional messages in Chinese. This quickly sparked concerns over taste, parental consent and what these children were being paid. Alibaba, which…

  • Sex and abortion spots increase in Kaduna

    — 4th March 2018

    …A bottle of soft drink costs N10,000 in the area Noah Ebije, Kaduna Founder of Pro-life Plus, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Mr. Sonny Pat Natson, has expressed concern over the rising number of commercial sex spots and clubs where ladies go to obtain abortion services in Kaduna metropolis.  Pro-Life is specialized in the crusade against…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share