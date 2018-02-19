Obasanjo to carry out medical checks in Bayelsa specialist hospital

• Ex-presidents, Dickson harp on Nigeria’s unity

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, at the weekend said he would, henceforth, visit Bayelsa State for regular medical check-ups at the state’s specialist hospital.

Obasanjo, who stated with satisfaction, the level of development that has transformed Bayelsa, especially in the area of education, health, infrastructure and tourism, said the huge investments by Governor Seriake Dickson in the health sector would soon turn the state into a hub for medical tourism in Nigeria.

A statement signed by Dickson’s Chief Press Secretary, Francis Agbo, said Obasanjo bared his mind during a command performance in his honour at the Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall, Government House.

Obasanjo had during his three-day visit to Bayelsa commissioned several legacy projects, including the World-Class Diagnostic Centre, Bayelsa State Specialist Hospital, the Bayelsa State Drug Distribution Centre in Yenagoa and the Aquaculture Village in Igbogene

He also interacted with students of the flagship free Model Boarding School, Ijaw National Academy (INA), Kaima as well as enrolling in the state Health Insurance Scheme, there by becoming an honorary enrolees of the scheme.

He said Dickson’s placement of education at the top of his administration’s agenda, was aimed at eradicating poverty, curbing insecurity and creating jobs for the youths.

He called on investors within and outside the country to take advantage of the prevailing security, peace and stability in the state.

Obasanjo lauded Dickson for recognising and honouring past and serving leaders of the state for their immense contributions to the development and growth of the state.

Meanwhile, Obasanjo, former president Goodluck Jonathan and Dickson have reaffirmed their calls on Nigerians to embrace peace and unity for the good of the country.

The leaders spoke yesterday during a thanksgiving service for the successful groundbreaking ceremony of the Azikel Refinery, at St. Stephen’s Anglican Church, Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

A statement by Agbo quoted Obasanjo as saying, ‘leaders, particularly the political class, must work for unity, peace and genuine reconciliation, irrespective of tribe, religion and political affiliation.

Obasanjo, who heralded his speech with one of his favourite hymns, ‘Amazing Grace’, noted that, God has blessed Nigeria with all the prerequisites of greatness.

He urged Nigerians to learn from history rather than make the same mistakes and expect to have a better result.

His words: “In a country, like Nigeria, unless we preach, teach and practice reconciliation, then, we will not have peace. And unless, we have peace, we will not have development. And unless, we have development, we will not have growth.

“And without growth, we will not come out of poverty. Even if some of us are exceptionally lucky and are able to get out, majority of us will be writhing in poverty and that is not what God has ordained for this country.

“This nation is a land flowing with milk and honey and a land of plenty and prosperity.”

In his remarks, Jonathan, who corroborated Obasanjo’s views, said God has not made a mistake by bringing people of diverse culture and religion together as a nation.

Jonathan, therefore, expressed optimism of a better Nigeria in the near future, stressing that the country is not as bad as it is being portrayed in some sections of the media.

Also emphasising the need for peace, Dickson said his administration has been building bridges of unity within and outside the state.

Dickson, who appreciated Obasanjo for his time in Bayelsa and his fatherly counsel, said the state would continue to hold him in high esteem for his support.