The Sun News
Latest
19th February 2018 - Obasanjo to carry out medical checks in Bayelsa specialist hospital
19th February 2018 - Edith 08144346869
19th February 2018 - 2019: PDP woos IBB, Assembly speakers
19th February 2018 - Rice smuggling booms despite FG’s total ban
19th February 2018 - Local investors need incentives to grow Nigeria’s economy – Ikpea
19th February 2018 - Benefits inherent in merging Nigeria’s aviation, tourism sectors
19th February 2018 - Air Peace lauds NCAA for Nigeria’s high safety rating
19th February 2018 - Dana Air pledges to train more Nigerian pilots    
19th February 2018 - Tribunal awards investor N3m damages over stockbroker’s negligence
19th February 2018 - Play cable TV unveils brand Ambassador
Home / Cover / National / Obasanjo to carry out medical checks in Bayelsa specialist hospital

Obasanjo to carry out medical checks in Bayelsa specialist hospital

— 19th February 2018

• Ex-presidents, Dickson harp on Nigeria’s unity

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, at the weekend said he would, henceforth, visit Bayelsa State for regular medical check-ups at the state’s specialist hospital.

Obasanjo, who stated with satisfaction, the level of development that has transformed Bayelsa, especially in the area of education, health, infrastructure and tourism, said the huge investments by Governor Seriake Dickson in the health sector would soon turn the state into a hub for medical tourism in Nigeria.

A statement signed by Dickson’s Chief Press Secretary, Francis Agbo, said Obasanjo bared his mind during a command performance in his honour at the Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall, Government House.

Obasanjo had during his three-day visit to Bayelsa commissioned several legacy projects, including the World-Class Diagnostic Centre, Bayelsa State Specialist Hospital, the Bayelsa State Drug Distribution Centre in Yenagoa and the Aquaculture Village in Igbogene

He also interacted with students of the flagship free Model Boarding School, Ijaw National Academy (INA), Kaima as well as enrolling in the state Health Insurance Scheme, there by becoming an honorary enrolees of the scheme.  

He said Dickson’s placement of education at the top of his administration’s agenda, was aimed at eradicating poverty, curbing insecurity and creating jobs for the youths.

He called on investors within and outside the country to take advantage of the prevailing security, peace and stability in the state. 

Obasanjo lauded Dickson for recognising and honouring past and serving leaders of the state for their immense contributions to the development and growth of the state. 

Meanwhile, Obasanjo, former president Goodluck Jonathan and Dickson have reaffirmed their calls on Nigerians to embrace peace and unity for the good of the country.

The leaders spoke yesterday during a thanksgiving service for the successful groundbreaking ceremony of the Azikel Refinery, at St. Stephen’s Anglican Church, Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

A statement by Agbo quoted Obasanjo as saying, ‘leaders, particularly the political class, must work for unity, peace and genuine reconciliation, irrespective of tribe, religion and political affiliation.

Obasanjo, who heralded his speech with one of his favourite hymns, ‘Amazing Grace’, noted that, God has blessed Nigeria with all the prerequisites of greatness.

He urged Nigerians to learn from history rather than make the same mistakes and expect to have a better result.

His words: “In a country, like Nigeria, unless we preach, teach and practice reconciliation, then, we will not have peace. And unless, we have peace, we will not have development. And unless, we have development, we will not have growth.

“And without growth, we will not come out of poverty. Even if some of us are exceptionally lucky and are able to get out, majority of us will be writhing in poverty and that is not what God has ordained for this country.

“This nation is a land flowing with milk and honey and a land of plenty and prosperity.”

In his remarks, Jonathan, who corroborated Obasanjo’s views, said God has not made a mistake by bringing people of diverse culture and religion together as a nation.

Jonathan, therefore, expressed optimism of a better Nigeria in the near future, stressing that the country is not as bad as it is being portrayed in some sections of the media.

Also emphasising the need for peace, Dickson said his administration has been building bridges of unity within and outside the state.

Dickson, who appreciated Obasanjo for his time in Bayelsa and his fatherly counsel, said the state would continue to hold him in high esteem for his support.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Obasanjo to carry out medical checks in Bayelsa specialist hospital

— 19th February 2018

• Ex-presidents, Dickson harp on Nigeria’s unity Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, at the weekend said he would, henceforth, visit Bayelsa State for regular medical check-ups at the state’s specialist hospital. Obasanjo, who stated with satisfaction, the level of development that has transformed Bayelsa, especially in the area of education, health, infrastructure and tourism, said the huge…

  • 2019: PDP woos IBB, Assembly speakers

    — 19th February 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Ahead of the 2019 presidential election, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has upped the ante in seeking the support of former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and speakers of the Houses of Assembly. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said in a statement, yesterday, that Babangida tasked the PDP to provide…

  • Rice smuggling booms despite FG’s total ban

    — 19th February 2018

    …Customs CG, experts blame govt security officials Isaac Anumihe  When the Federal Government slammed a total ban on the importation of rice into the country, it was with the good intention to diversify the economy and be self-sufficient in food production. President Muhammadu Buhari, in an address ahead of the pronouncement on rice, told Nigerians…

  • Local investors need incentives to grow Nigeria’s economy – Ikpea

    — 19th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye Dr. Leemon Ikpea, Chairman/Managing Director, Lee Group of Companies, an industrialist, in this interview with our correspondent, spoke about his newly completed oil and gas production plant, the difficulties in Nigeria’s business climate, the benefits of the Local Content Law in the oil and gas sector as well as what Nigeria stands to gain with full implementation of the law. Excepts: Focus of the…

  • Benefits inherent in merging Nigeria’s aviation, tourism sectors

    — 19th February 2018

    Louis Ibah Worried by the poor contribution of the Nigerian aviation and tourism industries to the national GDP,  the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) has called on the Federal Government to merge the two sectors into one ministry. President of NANTA, Mr. Bernard Bankole, who hosted aviation journalists recently in Lagos, urged the…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share