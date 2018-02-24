The Sun News
Latest
24th February 2018 - NUPENG threatens fresh strike
24th February 2018 - NDLEA destroys drugs worth N10b in Edo
24th February 2018 - Yobe schoolgirls’ abduction: No efforts will be spared to bring them back – Buhari
24th February 2018 - Pastor arrested in Rivers for killing 3 church members
24th February 2018 - Gov Bello in fresh controversy, picks another voter’s card in Okene
24th February 2018 - How to end herdsmen/farmers crisis –Akeredolu
24th February 2018 - Buhari to TI: Focus on facts, not fiction
24th February 2018 - John Nanzip Shagaya (1942-2018)
24th February 2018 - Why Kwankwaso can never be president – Ganduje
24th February 2018 - Obasanjo’s third force will soon DISSOLVE into APC, PDP – Prof Nwosu
Home / Cover / National / NUPENG threatens fresh strike

NUPENG threatens fresh strike

— 24th February 2018
  • Asks FG to `think outside box’ to end fuel scarcity

Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has told the Federal Government to “think outside the box,’’ to end persistent fuel scarcity in Nigeria, just as the union threatened to embark on another strike if any of its members is sacked in the oil sector.

The President of the union, Mr Igwe Achese, told labour correspondents in Lagos on Friday that government must make a paradigm shift to resolve the energy crisis, which has plagued Nigeria for decades.

Nigeria is Africa’s top crude oil producer but a combination of factors has thrown up complex problems, including scarcity of gasoline that has left the population at the receiving end. “Government should realise that NNPC alone cannot be able to sustain petroleum supply in the country,’’ Achese stated.

He warned that NUPENG would shut down the ‎oil sector if petroleum marketers went ahead to sack their workers, referring to a threat by another oil sector union to offload up to 10,000 workers.

The labour chief, who spoke to reporters after a meeting of NUPENG Elders Stakeholders, warned that that the union would respond to any threat to its members. He said that NUPENG would be at the receiving end of the problem if the grievances of oil marketers were not promptly addressed.

“The problem will not only affect workers but tanker drivers, hence if it happens,‎ we will react to protect our members. We have always said that for fuel crisis to end in the country, our refineries must return to full steam. If we are importing that should only be a stop gap.”

The unionist restated that the option of modular refineries should be given special thought, pointing out that government should ensure that those given licences commenced operations immediately.

On Feb. 20, the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) gave the Federal Government a 14-day ultimatum to pay N650 billion owed its members. The Executive Secretary of DAPPMAN, Mr Olufemi Adewole, warned that failure to meet the deadline would force members to shut down depots being used currently by the NNPC.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NUPENG threatens fresh strike

— 24th February 2018

Asks FG to `think outside box’ to end fuel scarcity Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has told the Federal Government to “think outside the box,’’ to end persistent fuel scarcity in Nigeria, just as the union threatened to embark on another strike if any of its members is sacked in the…

  • NDLEA destroys drugs worth N10b in Edo

    — 24th February 2018

    The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Edo Command on Friday destroyed illicit drugs valued at more than N10 billion in Benin. Retired Col. Mohammad Abdallah, the Chairman of NDLEA who supervised the exercise, said that the quantum of drugs being destroyed clearly called for state of emergency over drug situation in the country. Abdallah…

  • Yobe schoolgirls’ abduction: No efforts will be spared to bring them back – Buhari

    — 24th February 2018

    PDP blames Presidency  Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari, has described Monday’s attack by Boko Haram of Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, where 94 were declared missing, a national disaster. This is even as he has assured the families of students that no effort will be spared to bring succour…

  • Pastor arrested in Rivers for killing 3 church members

    — 24th February 2018

    A pastor in Afam, Rivers State, has been arrested  in connection with the murder of three persons – two women and a nine-month-old girl, all members of his church. Mr. Cyril Okoro, the state deputy commissioner of police disclosed the arrest  in Port Harcourt on Friday at a press briefing.  Okoro spoke on behalf of…

  • Gov Bello in fresh controversy, picks another voter’s card in Okene

    — 24th February 2018

    Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi  State on Friday triggered a fresh controversy about his status as a registered voter when he obtained a Temporary Voter Card (TVC) at his Okene Ward. Mr Kingsley Fanwo, the Director-General, Media and Publicity to the Governor, confirmed this in a statement he issued and circulated among media houses in…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share