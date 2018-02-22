The Sun News
Latest
22nd February 2018 - NPFL: Sunshine Stars accept sanctions
22nd February 2018 - Higher institutions football league starts July
22nd February 2018 - Winter Olympics: Nigeria’s Bobsled team gets thumbs up
22nd February 2018 - CAF club competitions: Plateau, MFM, Akwa show class
22nd February 2018 - Tornadoes boots out Onuh
22nd February 2018 - Russia 2018: Etim Esin tasks Rohr on Moses, others
22nd February 2018 - Infantino hails NFF, says Russia is set for World Cup
22nd February 2018 - NOGIG 2018: NLNG dominates swimming
22nd February 2018 - Two s/finalists emerge in Zenith/Delta Principals’ Cup
22nd February 2018 - Herdsmen: Buhari’s handling of killings suspicious – jang
Home / Sports / NPFL: Sunshine Stars accept sanctions

NPFL: Sunshine Stars accept sanctions

— 22nd February 2018

President of Sunshine Stars FC, Otunba Tajudeen Akinyemi has communicated in writing the club’s decision to accept the recent disciplinary measures imposed on the club by the League Management Company (LMC) including three points deduction for repeated offence of fans’ unruly conduct and hostility towards match officials. In their response to the Summary Jurisdiction notice issued by the LMC last Friday, Tunde Ogunja, who signed on behalf of the club acknowledged that all the infractions listed by the LMC were valid but pleaded that the points deduction be revisited.
Sunshine Stars Management also apologized for the incident noting that it ‘regretted the action of an isolated miscreant occasioning harm perpetrated (sic) against the Referee and one of the Assistants on their way to the dressing room after the conclusion of the match…”.
“Sir, it must be stated that the Management of Sunshine Stars FC condemn in strong terms this type of  barbaric attitude and will never associate itself with such group of isolated individuals who are out to destroy our prestigious league with conducts that are capable of bringing the league into disrepute”, Ogunja wrote in the letter to LMC.
The Club also assured the LMC that it had already acted in collaboration with the State Football Association and Security agencies to identify and apprehend the culprit, pledging to ensure that he is prosecuted.
In appealing for mitigation of the disciplinary measures, Sunshine Stars management acknowledged that all the charges and previous sanctions cited by the LMC were valid but however, pointed to the fact that it happened in previous administrations of the club.
“Therefore, with all due respect, we plead with the league body to give the current President a chance to redeem its image”, they further requested.
While undertaking to pay in full the compensation of N.5m to the injured match official, the club entered a plea for the LMC to waive the three point deduction.
Chief Operating Officer of the LMC, Salihu Abubakar said the response is being studied and thus, I cannot make any comments at this point”.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Infantino hails NFF, says Russia is set for World Cup

— 22nd February 2018

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has poured encomiums on the Amaju Pinnick –led NFF, saying the Nigerian Federation has shown excellent vision and focus and has taken giant strides over the past two years. The world’s number one football administrator, who also condoled with the NFF and the family of Kano Pillars’ player Chinedu Udoji who…

  • Herdsmen: Buhari’s handling of killings suspicious – jang

    — 22nd February 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Immediate past Plateau State governor and member, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustee (BoT), Senator Jonah Jang has revealed his intention to contest next year’s presidential election. He berated President Muhammadu Buhari for his inability to tackle herdsmen’s killings. He also spoke on other national issues. Recently, former president, Olusegun Obasanjo…

  • Let’s run Nigeria as business -Ejikeme

    — 22nd February 2018

    Kenechukwu Madukaife   A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC),  Chukwuanugo Ejikeme, in this interview said that the polity is in a chaotic state and needs redemption, insisting that Nigeria will prosper if run as a commercial venture.     What’s your take on the state of the nation? The fact is that Nigeria…

  • Don’t politicise Zamfara killings, ALGON boss tells politicians

    — 22nd February 2018

    Noah Ebije, Kaduna   Aliyu Abubakar is the chairman, Tsafe council of Zamfara State as well as the national Vice President of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria  (ALGON).  In this interview, Abubakar said playing politics with security challenges in Zamfara amounts to political immaturity. Your state is one of the states in the…

  • How to overcome bad breath once and for all

    — 22nd February 2018

    Job Osazuwa Nothing could be more embarrassing when someone either rudely or politely tells you that an unfriendly odour emanates from your mouth. It is bad breath. The condition chokes the people around the person who suffers it. The realisation of the implication demoralises the sufferer, in no small measure. Bad breath can easily be…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share