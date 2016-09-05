NPFL: Rangers climb back to top League

BY PAUL EREWUBA

Rangers of Enugu, yesterday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, bounced back to the top of the Nigeria league after they thrashed fellow title chasers, Rivers United 4-0, even as bottom placed Ikorodu United stunned Heartland in Owerri.

Rangers were reduced to 10 men after one of their outstanding players, Tope Olusesi was sent off.

Following another review of the league standings on account of the expulsion of Giwa FC from the league, Rangers now have 54 points from 32 matches, while Rivers United slipped to second place on 53 points.

Wikki Tourists, who once upon a time over took Rangers are now third having recorded 51 points.

Before his red card for a head butt in the 62nd minute, Olusesi put ‘The Flying Antelopes’ ahead after 40 minutes, before he set up Godwin Aguda for a second goal after 47 minutes.

Christian Madu made it 3-0 after 82 minutes with a superb volley, before Obinna Nwobodo completed the rout with a diving header for the fourth goal in the 84th minute.

In another development, Lobi Stars climbed to fourth place on the table with 49 points courtesy of a 1-0 win over champions, Enyimba in Makurdi.

Match winner for Lobi was Barnabas Imenger Junior with an assist from midfielder Sunday Akleche after just three minutes.

Kano Pillars on the other hand improved their standing on the table with a 1-0 win over Sunshine Stars as they moved from ninth to fifth on 48 points.

Giwa FC loanee Amos Gyang was the match winner for Pillars.

Warri Wolves stopped the recent march of Nasarawa United with a hard-fought 1-0 home win and Shooting Stars fell 1-0 at hosts Plateau United, who had Kelechi John sent off.

Akwa United pipped relegation-threatened MFM FC thanks to a Hassan Babangida brace, while bottom club Ikorodu United stunned home team Heartland 1-0.

The match between Abia Warriors and FC IfeanyiUbah will be played on Wednesday after it was rescheduled over match venue.