NPFL: Rangers climb back to top League
npfl--420x292-1

NPFL: Rangers climb back to top League

— 5th September 2016

BY PAUL EREWUBA

Rangers of Enugu, yesterday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, bounced back to the top of the Nigeria league after they thrashed fellow title chasers, Rivers United 4-0, even as bottom placed Ikorodu United stunned Heartland in Owerri.
Rangers were reduced to 10 men after one of their outstanding players, Tope Olusesi was sent off.
Following another review of the league standings on account of the expulsion of Giwa FC from the league, Rangers now have 54 points from 32 matches, while Rivers United slipped to second place on 53 points.
Wikki Tourists, who once upon a time over took Rangers are now third having recorded 51 points.
Before his red card for a head butt in the 62nd minute, Olusesi put ‘The Flying Antelopes’ ahead after 40 minutes, before he set up Godwin Aguda for a second goal after 47 minutes.
Christian Madu made it 3-0 after 82 minutes with a superb volley, before Obinna Nwobodo completed the rout with a diving header for the fourth goal in the 84th minute.
In another development, Lobi Stars climbed to fourth place on the table with 49 points courtesy of a 1-0 win over champions, Enyimba in Makurdi.
Match winner for Lobi was  Barnabas Imenger Junior with an assist from midfielder Sunday Akleche after just three minutes.
Kano Pillars on the other hand improved their standing on the table with a 1-0 win over Sunshine Stars as they moved from ninth to fifth on 48 points.
Giwa FC loanee Amos Gyang was the match winner for Pillars.
Warri Wolves stopped the recent march of Nasarawa United with a hard-fought 1-0 home win and Shooting Stars fell 1-0 at hosts Plateau United, who had Kelechi John sent off.
Akwa United pipped relegation-threatened MFM FC thanks to a Hassan Babangida brace, while bottom club Ikorodu United stunned home team Heartland 1-0.
The match between Abia Warriors and FC IfeanyiUbah will be played on Wednesday after it was rescheduled over match venue.

Olusegun-Obasanjo-Muhammadu-Buhari-2

Buhari: Obasanjo disowns ex-aide

— 5th September 2016

From Yusuf Abiola, Abeokuta Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has disowned his former chief press secretary, Igwe Alex Nwokedi over comments that he warned President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019. Obasanjo, in a statement issued by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, in Abeokuta, yesterday, described the report as “completely false and destructive by…

  • buhari

    Recession: We’re stretched beyond limit, Osun people tell Buhari

    — 5th September 2016

    From Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Osun indigenes have passed a verdict on President Muhammadu Buhari’s usual plea to Nigerians to endure the current hardship as well as his recent declaration that his administration’s change mantra could not be achieved on a bed of roses, but required perseverance and steadfastness. The state indigenes, who reacted to the…

  • electricity-comparison

    Electricity supply: Ekiti residents decry outrageous bills

    — 5th September 2016

    From Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Ado-Ekiti residents at the weekend decried the outrageous bill being charged by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC). Daily Sun gathered that some residents at Adebayo, along Nova Road 2, decried electricity bill allegedly put at N5,000 to N6,000 per month. Reacting, a source from BEDC office that spoke to Daily…

  • Ayodele-Fayose

    Ekiti may stop central payment of salaries

    — 5th September 2016

    From Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Ekiti State Government may stop the central payment of state and local government workers’ salaries, saying local governments will be encouraged to pay their staff. Governor Ayodele Fayose made the disclosure at the weekend during a meeting with directors of finance and accounts, directors of administration and chief internal auditors from…

  • Ondo

    Ondo guber primaries: The intrigues, horse-trading that produced Akeredolu

    — 5th September 2016

    From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Last Saturday, the events that preceded the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State did not favour Chief Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), yet he emerged the candidate of the party. He defeated 23 other aspirants including, Dr Olusegun Abraham, the anointed candidate of the National Leader of the…

  • Samuel-Ortom

    I’ll provide amenities for all, Ortom promises

    — 5th September 2016

    Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, has given assurance that his administration would provide social amenities to all section of the state irrespective of whether they supported him during the election. The governor gave the assurance when he and his wife, Eunice, hosted a delegation of Isherev Women Association in Markurdi. Ortom, who stated that…

  • FCT-Minister-commends-INEC

    Edo: PDP kicks over deployment of officials

    — 5th September 2016

    The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo said at the weekend it was in the dark over the identities of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who would conduct Saturday’s governorship election in the state. In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Chris Nehikhare, the PDP said it had written a…

  • Nigerian-Army-Logo

    How Jonathan’s cousin hijacked our land –Army

    — 5th September 2016

    From Molly Kilete. Abuja The Nigerian army had reacted to the allegation making the rounds that it forcefully took over a piece of land belonging to the cousin of former president Goidluck Jonathan. The land said to have been allocated to Jonathan’s cousin, Azibaola Robert, who is also the owner of Kakarta Civil Engineering Limited,…

  • Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

    FG tackles US congressman

    — 5th September 2016

    From Magnus Eze, Abuja The Federal Government yesterday reacted to a call by a United States Congressman to refrain from selling warplanes and other military equipment to Nigeria describing it as engaging in a fancy flight. It said Marino’s published letter to Secretary of State, Senator John Kerry, asking the US to withhold security assistance…

  • 630x390xmend-militants-niger-delta.jpg.pagespeed.ic_.ZncUUriTvd

    Militants ask residents to vacate oil facilities

    — 5th September 2016

    • Group hits Clark From Paul Osuyi, Asaba and Ben Dunno, Warri THE Niger Delta Greenland Justice Mandate (NDGJM), a militant group has warned residents around major oil and gas facilities across the region to evacuate with immediate effect in order not to end up as casualties of militancy. NDGJM said all marked facilities in…

