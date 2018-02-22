The Sun News
NOGIG 2018: NLNG dominates swimming

Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) yesterday proved that they are the best in swimming at the ongoing 17th Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Industry Games tagged NOGIG 2018, as they emerged tops in the swimming event concluded yesterday at Chevron Complex, Gbagada, Lagos.
NLNG won five gold and one silver medals to top the medal table ahead of Shell that won three gold, three silver and one bronze medal, while Chevron took third position, having won three gold and one bronze medals. The fourth and fifth positions went to Nigeria Content Development & Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and Mobil respectively.
In the 33.33 metres freestyle for women, Inye Samuel, representing Shell took the gold medal in a time of 25:51secs. The silver medal went to Chioma of NNPC, who returned a time of 25:95secs, while NAOC’s Opubiri Ton-Ifiye took the bronze medal after finishing at 28:07secs.
Chevron looks good for a medal sweep in the chess events which will be concluded today at the same venue.
As at yesterday, Ogwuche Otokini, who had earlier won bronze medal for Chevron in the swimming event was leading comfortably in the women’s chess event, having recorded four over four with the fifth and final game yet to be decided. Even if she drops the point she is as good as having won the gold as her closest contenders are far behind with two and half points.
In the men’s chess event, Clifford Ogolowa, also of Chevron is just one step away from sealing the gold medal. With four points in his kitty and one game left to be decided, Ogolowa’s fate is in his own hands as he is closely followed by Innocent Ekpu of NLNG and Emelife Chinedu of NNPC, who have three and half points each, while another medal contender Alaku Oklo and Lolomari George of Shell are on three points each.
Meanwhile, Technical Director of the event, Bayo Babalola has hailed the players for their performances and conduct since the commencement of the chess event.
Babalola, who is a former Technical Director of the Lagos State Chess Association said, the players have been very impressive at their level.
He singled out Clifford Ogolwa for praise. “So far the games have been going on well without any ugly incident.“

Latest

Herdsmen: Buhari’s handling of killings suspicious – jang

— 22nd February 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos Immediate past Plateau State governor and member, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustee (BoT), Senator Jonah Jang has revealed his intention to contest next year’s presidential election. He berated President Muhammadu Buhari for his inability to tackle herdsmen’s killings. He also spoke on other national issues. Recently, former president, Olusegun Obasanjo…

  • Let’s run Nigeria as business -Ejikeme

    — 22nd February 2018

    Kenechukwu Madukaife   A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC),  Chukwuanugo Ejikeme, in this interview said that the polity is in a chaotic state and needs redemption, insisting that Nigeria will prosper if run as a commercial venture.     What’s your take on the state of the nation? The fact is that Nigeria…

  • Don’t politicise Zamfara killings, ALGON boss tells politicians

    — 22nd February 2018

    Noah Ebije, Kaduna   Aliyu Abubakar is the chairman, Tsafe council of Zamfara State as well as the national Vice President of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria  (ALGON).  In this interview, Abubakar said playing politics with security challenges in Zamfara amounts to political immaturity. Your state is one of the states in the…

  • How to overcome bad breath once and for all

    — 22nd February 2018

    Job Osazuwa Nothing could be more embarrassing when someone either rudely or politely tells you that an unfriendly odour emanates from your mouth. It is bad breath. The condition chokes the people around the person who suffers it. The realisation of the implication demoralises the sufferer, in no small measure. Bad breath can easily be…

  • NSCDC trains 5,000 to protect ranches

    — 22nd February 2018

    The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Commandant General, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, has said that the corps in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture provided 5000 personnel tagged Agro Rangers to protect ranches to be established by the Federal Government. He told journalists at a recent Lagos event: “We have 3000 armed personnel…

