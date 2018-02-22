NOGIG 2018: NLNG dominates swimming

Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) yesterday proved that they are the best in swimming at the ongoing 17th Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Industry Games tagged NOGIG 2018, as they emerged tops in the swimming event concluded yesterday at Chevron Complex, Gbagada, Lagos.

NLNG won five gold and one silver medals to top the medal table ahead of Shell that won three gold, three silver and one bronze medal, while Chevron took third position, having won three gold and one bronze medals. The fourth and fifth positions went to Nigeria Content Development & Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and Mobil respectively.

In the 33.33 metres freestyle for women, Inye Samuel, representing Shell took the gold medal in a time of 25:51secs. The silver medal went to Chioma of NNPC, who returned a time of 25:95secs, while NAOC’s Opubiri Ton-Ifiye took the bronze medal after finishing at 28:07secs.

Chevron looks good for a medal sweep in the chess events which will be concluded today at the same venue.

As at yesterday, Ogwuche Otokini, who had earlier won bronze medal for Chevron in the swimming event was leading comfortably in the women’s chess event, having recorded four over four with the fifth and final game yet to be decided. Even if she drops the point she is as good as having won the gold as her closest contenders are far behind with two and half points.

In the men’s chess event, Clifford Ogolowa, also of Chevron is just one step away from sealing the gold medal. With four points in his kitty and one game left to be decided, Ogolowa’s fate is in his own hands as he is closely followed by Innocent Ekpu of NLNG and Emelife Chinedu of NNPC, who have three and half points each, while another medal contender Alaku Oklo and Lolomari George of Shell are on three points each.

Meanwhile, Technical Director of the event, Bayo Babalola has hailed the players for their performances and conduct since the commencement of the chess event.

Babalola, who is a former Technical Director of the Lagos State Chess Association said, the players have been very impressive at their level.

He singled out Clifford Ogolwa for praise. “So far the games have been going on well without any ugly incident.“