Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Lasun, has said nothing can stop next year’s general elections in the country.

Lasun said this yesterday, in Abuja, during the opening of the Second Ordinary Session of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament.

Reacting to fears that elections may not hold in 2019, he said there was nothing pointing to that direction.

He said all the processes leading to the conduct of the 2019 elections were already in place and insisted there was no crisis that would warrant elections not holding in 2019.

On the plot to remove the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Lasun said there cannot be any leadership change in the National Assembly without meeting the constitutional requirement of two-thirds majority, either in the House of Representatives or the Senate.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has insisted that Saraki must relinquish his position on moral grounds, having left the APC.

Asked if there was no longer going to be any leadership change in the National Assembly, he said:

“Which leadership change? Are you not familiar with the Constitution of Nigeria, that to remove a presiding officer of the House or the Senate, it requires two-thirds of the membership of such a chamber.”

Reminded of recent comment by the National Auditor of the APC, George Moghalu, that the APC has given up on the removal of Saraki, he dismissed the comment.

“I don’t know what those ones are talking about. I’m talking about the Constitution of Nigeria. I’m a legislator. To remove a presiding officer of the National Assembly, you require two-thirds of the membership of that chamber. So, I’m not interested in whatever anybody is saying at that level,” Lasun maintained.