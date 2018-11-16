Obalonye, Abuja

President Mohammadu Buhari has admitted that Nigeria still has issues that question her unity, but expressed the hope that, “with the determination, we shall remain strong and united.”

He reiterated his commitment to peace and unity across the country.

He said this yesterday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, at the State House Conference Centre, where he unveiled what is tagged “Buhari Unity Band” (BUB), as part of the activities to kick-start his campaigns towards seeking reelection for a second term in office.

Campaigns for the 2019 general elections will officially open on Sunday, according to the timetable presented by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking at the launch of campaign wrist-bands organised by a group called Good Governance Ambassadors of Nigeria (GOGAN), Buhari expressed displeasure with the prevailing threats in the country ahead of the elections in February.

He, however, assured that the country would emerge stronger despite the odds besetting it, with the resolve by the citizens for a united nation.

“Our country has passed through difficult times, on occasions threatening the foundations of our unity, but, with the help of God, we have always emerged from each crisis stronger. There is no doubt that we still have pockets of issues that question our unity, but, we are convinced that with the determination of all Nigerians, we shall remain strong and united.”

He reiterated his commitment to the sustenance of “unity and mutual co-existence as one people, united by our shared history and shared destiny. It is a demonstration of our determination to see Nigeria succeed as we come to agreement that no nation can truly make progress without unity.”

In the launch booklet, National Coordinator of GOGAN, Felix Idiga, said BUB is to humiliate and shut down evil plans of the opposition and every dissenting voice.

“It is a symbol with a loud declaration by Nigerians; a slogan which says no to united looters, yes to a united Nigeria.”

According to him ‘senseless looting’ of the national treasury unites desperate politicians, regardless of their different ethnic and religious groups. But, when they are picked to face the wrath of the law, they cry marginalisation and begin to fan the flames of disunity and unrest in the country,” he noted.