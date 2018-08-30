NMMA 2018 Awards open for entries

Anokwuru Kosiso

The administrators of the Nigeria Media Merit Award (NMMA) have called the attention of media professionals across the nation to apply for the various award categories in print and electronic media to be awarded at its 26th anniversary.

In a statement jointly signed by the General Administrator, Tosan Faluyi and Trustee and Chairman, POA, Prof. Ralph Akinfeleye, the notification called for entries from practising journalists and is aimed at recognising their outstanding work in the industry.

“The NMMA has remained committed to fostering professional excellence in media practice and recognising good works by practitioners and institutions in the industry.

“To fulfil its noble objectives, the NMMA relies on the goodwill and support of media organisations, practitioners and other reputable members of corporate Nigeria who identify with NMMA’s noble commitment.”

They further implored journalists in various organisations to forward their best works published or produced in 2017 to the NMMA secretariat for screening, in line with the guidelines for the entry submission.

The, the date for the annual anniversary will to be announced later.