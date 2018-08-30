– The Sun News
Home / National / Ibadan Poly exonerates CSO from killing of ex-student by cultists
IBADAN POLY

Ibadan Poly exonerates CSO from killing of ex-student by cultists

— 30th August 2018

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Polytechnic Ibadan management, on Wednesday, exonerated the institution’s Chief Security Officer (CSO), Captain Ayo Vaughan (rtd), from the killing of a former student of the school, Ahmed Olalekan, fondly called Maku, by cultists, on Monday night.

This came as the Students’ Forum, which is an anti-cultism group, comprising current and former students of the institution, called on the Nigeria Police to “bring the killers of this innocent soul to justice.”

In an interview with journalists yesterday, Public Relations Officer of the institution, Soladoye Adewole, who described the incident as ‘unfortunate’, said the CSO does not have powers beyond the confines of the institution, and the incident occurred outside the security coverage of the institution.

Also, Chairman, Council of Elders, of the Students’ Forum, Oyedele Temitope, who addressed journalists in Ibadan, yesterday, said the deceased “was very brave,  intelligent, vibrant and active in the fight against secret cultism throughout his life as a member of the forum.

